"My Heart Is Full": Lady Farm Owner Shows Off Success, Helps Empower Other Women

A local woman is inspiring the dreams of many after acquiring her very own working farm

The female farm owner shared stunning snaps of her recent butternut harvest and the lively setting of her land

Mzansi social media users were definitely proud of the black-female business owner and headed to the comments section to wish her well

A female farmer is definitely shaping the way for other women in her industry, sharing snaps of the incredible harvest she's been able to achieve with a little hard work. What's more, the groundbreaking businesswoman is providing her community with basic food resources and job security.

This woman farmer is paving the way for others in her industry.

Source: Twitter

, @Funzi_Funzi shared the beautiful news with her followers.

"My heart is full," she captioned the colourful pictures.

The catalogue of inspiring images features the young woman's workers sorting the newly harvested butternut squash and a jolly delivery man on the back of his truck. The farm landscape is nothing short of idyllic as blue skies kiss the lush green grass.

The focused women definitely seem empowered earning a living for themselves.

Mzansi social media users were left impressed, commending the young woman for continuing to farm for the black community. Some felt it had been a skill that was stolen and so were glad to see black farmers in action.

Check out some of the comments below:

@China_Aphane said:

"Let's feed the nation."

@Bonolo_Motlatsi said:

"This is great. Where are you based?"

@sukumeta tearily wrote:

"The skill which was taken away from us. Keep up the good work."

@Timmybrain_Ayo said:

"More blessings/grace/wins/victories/prosperity."

@khuthadzo_diet said:

"Love to see it! This is very inspiring."

@Mangethe__ said:

"Phendula phela nawe, where is this?"

@NtsieniUnaado said:

"Ha Vhalaudzi a hu dzulwi nga nala. Zwonaka hezwi zwi kho tamisa."

“You go girl”: Mzansi inspired by an ambitious farmer who landed supply contract

In similar farming news, Briefly News previously reported that a young South African woman is making it big in the farming sector. Briefly News has gathered that @Sinosaba started farming six months ago and now supplying a big supermarket.

According to @KasiEconomy, the Twitter page announces that the young woman started farming in her backyard but the business is growing. It is also indicated that the bubbly woman is supplying SPAR with her fresh produce.

Mzansi youths are now truly inspired and have congratulated her while sharing messages of support to the young farmer.

The post reads:

“Congrats to @sinosaba. She's a young woman from Idutywa in the Eastern Cape who started farming 6 months ago in her own backyard - with no plan but a dream. Now she's supplying SPAR with her spinach.”

@NkosiNa8630 said:

“Are they buying her products with the money she deserves? Good luck and don't let them cheat you.”

@Manrotyro said:

“Many people are farming spinach and cabbage but they can't break through this supply chain of big retailers... How do you do that?”

@Claude5702 said:

“Well done. We celebrate this legend.”

Source: Briefly.co.za