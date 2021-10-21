A short clip showing an African Tupac lookalike has stirred massive reactions online with some people talking about reincarnation

In a video shared online, the man faked an American accent as he said that he had to be on the ground to join his brothers in protest

Among those who reacted to his video were people who advised him to go into hip hop so he could maximise the resemblance

A video of a man who bears a striking resemblance to legendary American Rapper Tupac has caused much 'commotion' online.

In a relatively old clip shared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the man joined protesters to canvass for better treatment at the hands of the police.

The man's look surprised many people on social media.

Tupac?

With a nose ring, the man has the signature dressing of Tupac. He wore his bandana the same way the American musician had it when he was alive.

The young man acting as the real musician funnily said he had to come all the way from California to join his people in the protest.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,700 comments with more than 300,000 views.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

benzofado440 said:

"I talk am say Tupac never die."

debbieumah3 said:

"This must the hand work of Aba people I swear, they turn fake original anytime any day."

lordclinton_ph said:

"Warri 2pac, i sabi dis nigga."

otedola_ said:

"I swear .. Tupac got like 100 people that looks like him for real."

omalishan said:

"Make he comot that bandanna for him head first."

_mason.b_ said:

"Nah he better be got at hip hop cause this look can’t just go like that."

Nicki Minaj lookalike in hijab has people shook online

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a lady with the social media handle @Hafsaat_mohd posted pictures of her in hijab on the internet, asking people if she looks like American Rapper Nicki Minaj.

While some people appreciated how really beautiful she is, others came under her photos to criticise the comparison, saying a woman of 'virtue' should not be comparing herself with someone who is 'wayward'.

There were others who said she looks more beautiful than the Pills and Portion crooner. Her post gathered thousands of reactions from people.

Source: Briefly.co.za