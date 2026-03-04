Brown Mogotsi appeared briefly before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to discuss his recent failure to testify

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga commented on the North West businessman's medical certificate that he produced to the commission

Mogotsi also explained what happened to him and why he could not testify before, promising that it would never happen again

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga described Brown Mogotsi's submitted medical certificate as useless. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has described Brown Mogotsi’s medical certificate as useless.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry chairperson made the comment on 4 March 2026, when the political fixer appeared before the commission investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

Mogotsi was due to appear before the commission on Monday, 2 March 2026, but did not do so due to health reasons. He later produced a medical certificate to explain his absence.

Mogotsi appeared before the commissioners briefly on 4 March, where they decided whether he should be charged with contempt for failing to appear.

What did the commissioners say?

Addressing Mogotsi, Justice Madlanga noted that his doctor’s note had no details about what was wrong with him and just said ‘medical condition.’

“I say it’s useless because all it says is medical condition. What on earth is that?” he asked.

He added that it was quite bothersome that the commission recently had numerous cases of witnesses producing medical certificates to get out of testifying.

He noted that this impacted scheduling and the time the commission had left to complete its work. In response, Mogotsi said that he was unwell and still not feeling better. He noted that he had always been compliant with the commission before.

The commissioners agreed to reschedule his testimony to a future yet-to-be-announced date.

Source: Briefly News