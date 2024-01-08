Radio and TV personality Lerato Kganyago shared a chilling encounter in her home when she found a centipede on her bed

Taking to social media, she described spraying the room with insecticide before seeking refuge in another bedroom

The incident sparked varied reactions from netizens, with some reassuring her that centipedes are harmless

Radio and television personality Lerato Kganyago recently narrated an experience she went through in her home. The star said she received the shock of her life when a centipede fell onto her bed.

Lerato Kganyago narrates her scary story

It's not every day when you meet unusual bugs and insects in the house. Media personality Lerato Kganyago narrated how she had to vacate her bedroom after seeing a centipede on the bed.

Taking to her page on X, the star explained to her followers how she sprayed the room before moving to the next bedroom. She also asked her fans how best to deal with the centipede. She wrote:

"Something like this fell on my bed. I sprayed the entire room with doom and ran for dear life in the other bedroom. Is it dangerous?"

SA reacts to Lerato Kganyago's post

Social media users had various opinions concerning the centipede. Some said they are not dangerous and she should not be worried. Others said she should fumigate the room because centipedes are poisonous.

@Queen_Tsholo8 wrote:

"That’s just an insect, people are just scaring you."

@Noppsy88 noted:

"Tjo l recently killed it at my place it's been two weeks now am still terrified don't know how it entered.i have moved my bed from next to the wall it's at the centre lol It so scary."

