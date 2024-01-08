A young South African woman on TikTok showed off her home, which looks like a humble shack outside

The lady gave her viewers a house tour of her shack, and she put in a lot of work to make it feel like home

Netizens were inspired by her content, which relieved the reality of many South Africans

A woman took to TikTok to flaunt her hard work in turning a shack into a warm home that she can be proud of.

Woman shows off interior shack home

The lady started her house tour from the outside to the kitchen, which was fitted with modern cabinets, a stove, and a big grey fridge.

Then she moved into her bedroom, where she showcased her mirror, a queen-sized bed with a beautiful bed sheet to cover it, and her massive wardrobe with yet another mirror and good-looking tiles. Sis is living it up proudly. She captioned her post saying:

"A place called home! I will forever be grateful. When the time is right I the Lord will make it happen.”

The clip shared by @coach.narty geared over 563. K's views on the video platform left many people inspired and impressed by her content, which showed the reality of many South Africans who live in shacks or small rooms and do their best to get by while trying to better their lives.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts warmly to a woman's video

Palesa Luthuli said:

"Beautiful home! May I suggest moving the wardrobe to where the mirror is and the turning the bed to face the window. love your tiles."

Bonolo Mosehle wrote:

"Love your Kitchen cupboards where did you buy them?"

Rosie gushed over her home saying:

"Wena. This is beautiful."

Macfallen22 added:

"Yerrrrrrrr this is soooo perfect. Well done girl."

Lelo Africa praised the brave lady saying:

"Wow! it's the true reflection of selflove. cause it shows that you really value yourself. big ups to you."

User7618624568137 commented:

"So beautiful, clean and peaceful..it says a lot about you."

Portia simply said:

"Beautiful home."

