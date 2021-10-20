South Africans are sharing contrasting remarks on a video of two young dancers who are breaking it down in a classroom

The viral clip has found its way to the internet and it has attracted comments from all over Mzansi as Briefly News takes a look at the reactions

Posted by @GomolemoSA_, he says local kids are gifted when it comes to displaying their moves, however some people feel they should be learning their schoolwork instead

Mzansi is impressed by two young school kids who are seen displaying their dancing moves in a classroom. The boy and a girl are seen getting the approval of their teachers, who took videos of the two dancers.

@GomolemoSA_ shared the clip on Twitter and is impressed while he agrees that Mzansi kids can really dance. The talented kid’s video is going viral and attractng comments from scores of local social media users. However, some people are arguing that the kids should be busy learning something to uplift their lives instead of dancing for fun.

He wrote on his timeline via Twitter:

“South African kids can dance.”

South Africans are impressed by school kids. Image: @GomolemoSA_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Cedmab said:

“Adults on comments though. Failed superstars wannabe criticising kids for dancing?It is possible to be bright at school and be a good dancer! Stop projecting your insecurities and failures on kids! So good they both look like the lead choreographer.”

@NokoKe said:

“Kids in China are learning technology.”

@Marcuspapiah said:

“This should be a subject in school instead of…?”

@Komosasa said:

“Hey, you should decide if you want to join them to dance or you take a video. Haao.”

@Kwesthinza said:

“If only they were dancing cause they created a water purification system for their hood or something to uplift them further than two-day trend.”

@CoolDudeMunya said:

“Those moves are fire.”

@CarolZeph3 said:

“Sadly it's no longer nice to watch this and ignore the background. 27 years and kids still school in these conditions.”

Source: Briefly.co.za