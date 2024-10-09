A mother shared a video on her TikTok, asking parents how much they pay for their kid's daycare, and she shared hers.

The lady mentioned what her monthly salary as a graduate living in

Social media users took to the comment section to share advice and mention their kid's school fees

A mom attracted a lot of comments after sharing her child's daycare fees and salary. Image: @tonidigitalmarkerting

Source: TikTok

A graduate mom who had to take any job due to lack of employment in SA shared her pain as she is left with less than half her monthly salary after paying her toddler's fees.

After sharing it under the handle @tonidigitalmarketing, the post received 128K views, 5.3K likes and 1.4K comments.

The young mom explains her story

In the video, the mom shares that she spends R3K on daycare fees for her 2-year-old while earning R5.7K. The single mom also adds that despite being a graduate, she has to take any job she can get as she has to fend for her child.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi responds to the lady's question

After watching the video, the online community quickly responded with details of how much they paid for their kids. Some were shocked at the amounts mentioned.

User @Marelize shared:

"My son homeschools, and I pay R1450 for six months only. He studies online!"

User @sunshine.s5 detailed:

"My daughter is in Grade R, and we pay R4700 fees, R850 for swimming school, and R350 for ballet. She said she wants gymnastics when she starts grade 1 next year.😳 I think she found a job or something."

User @ Sneh added:

"All these amounts monthly aybo guys kante how much do you guys get paid. Groceries, car, bond."

User @RizzleDrizzle✨ was touched:

"I’m sorry, mamma! Can we help her get a better job? Would you consider relocating? You’re a brilliant mommy for doing this ♥️."

User @MissM1212 said:

"Me with no kids reading the comments 😩yhoyhoo yhooo🙆🏻‍♀️you guys deserve hugs every day."

User @Ayanda Chantell❤️ shared:

"😞😞Guys Nina 😩all your kids are in private schools? But public schools are also full mus who's kids are there?? Amanga bazali😅but keee ok."

