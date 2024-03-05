A Mzansi woman shocked many people on the internet after she revealed how much she spent on her baby each month

In the TikTok video, the woman unveiled the items along with prices of the things that her baby utilises

Netizens were baffled by the lady's clip as they rushed to her comment section to express their opinions on the subject

A South African mom startled online users after she revealed she spends R7400 per month on her toddler's living expenses.

A South African woman revealed in a TikTok video that she spends R7400 monthly for her toddler's expenses. Image:@dawnnomusa

Source: TikTok

Mom says her child costs R7400 per month

In the video shared by @dawnnomusa on TikTok, the woman showcases how they spend about R7400 per month on her 14-month-old baby. @dawnnomusa started by saying his medical care costs about R1800, and daycare is R3000 per month, adding that it was the cheapest daycare they could find in the area.

As the video progresses, the woman states that her child goes through three tins of milk, which cost her R1300 and three packets of nappies, on which she spends about R750 a month. She noted that she buys 16 jars of Purity for R240 and two boxes of cereals, which she purchases at R100, and the little one takes them to school with him; his wipes cost R60 and toiletries for R150.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the woman's clip

Many were astonished at the woman's revelation as they flooded her comments section to express thoughts, while others could relate to the lady.

Kei_mph said:

"Depends on the kind of life you want your child to leave."

Pfumi was not feeling it:

"Baby fever gone same time. R7400??? I don't even earn that much, and I barely survive on my own."

Starz282 shared:

"It's a personal choice to have those unnecessary expenditures."

Mdee wrote:

"Looool I guess I'm a mommy on a budget cos I spend 1.5 on my baby."

Im_Lushi simply said:

"The baby's living expenses are the same amount as someone's salary."

Parents show R1000 Dischem baby essentials grocery bill

Briefly News previously reported that a mom made a video to give people an idea of how much she spends. Many people left some tips for the loving mother.

Netizens were generous and commented with recommendations to ease the mother's financial load. A TikTok video shared by @thesarawans shows the mum buying groceries for her baby. The creator says she spent R 1 082, and the video shows how she bought multiple jars of purity, Cerelac baby porridge, Pampers and more.

Source: Briefly News