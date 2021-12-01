The Hawks have seized R240 million worth of cocaine in a shipping container at Durban harbour

They were tipped off about the boat carrying drugs from South American to South Africa, which caused them to search the vessel

The Hawks have interrupted the drug supply by confiscating the drugs and are committed to finding the perpetrators

DURBAN - 600kg of cocaine, worth R240 million, was found by the Hawks at Durban harbour in a shipping container.

While the cocaine was seized last week, the Hawks only announced the drug bust this morning (1 December).

"The team received information about the MSC vessel that was sailing from South America to South Africa transporting containers with wooden flooring boards concealing cocaine," the Hawks said.

The Hawks have seized 600kg of cocaine at Durban harbour. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How the Hawks found the drugs

EWN reports that the Hawks found big black duffle bags inside a shipping container. Each of the bags had bricks of cocaine inside.

Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya from the Hawks has thanked his team for seizing the cocaine and interrupting the drug supply chain.

According to News24, no arrests have yet been made in this case. The lieutenant-general said that the Hawks will zero in on finding the perpetrators.

Reactions to news of the cocaine bust

@Ser_Ntampaka said:

"Who want to bet that these drugs would be sold/ lost at the police station."

@majapi4 believes:

"A random kid will be kidnapped and the drugs will disappear."

@lumkilep shared:

"They'll be stolen from police/Hawks again or mysteriously go missing!"

@msando_n believes:

"That's a decoy, probably R1 billion worth of it made it through."

@IamHaskin said:

"So someone's kids gonna get kidnapped again. I hope this is fake. We living in a sick world."

Source: Briefly.co.za