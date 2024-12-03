A young lady warmed social media users' hearts after gifting her granny with something very sentimental

The hun shared the cute moment on her TikTok account, attracting many views from the online community

Many took to the comment section to thank her for spoiling her granny and promised her many blessings on earth

A loving granddaughter got her nana a gorgeous piece of jewellery and showed it on her social media. Image: @ngunezi_philarh

Source: TikTok

A loving grandchild had social media users singing her praise after gifting her grandmother with something she had never had.

The lady shared a clip showing her charmingly giving her granny the item on her TikTok account under her user handle @ngunezi_philarh, which attracted over 110K views.

Granny gets her gorgeous gift

The clip shared by @ngunezi_philarh shows her holding her grandmother's left hand and putting a beautiful wedding ring with a diamond on her wedding ring finger. She then shows off her hand, with the gorgeous stone shining bright.

The granddaughter's gesture moves SA

The cute gesture to give her granny something that she did not have throughout her married years was not taken lightly by social media users who took to the comment section to shower the granddaughter with praise.

User @Conny_Sibuye shared:

"They love rings so much. Well done 😍I'm sure she's happy."

User @NonknyeziSolanga commented:

"Ooooh be blessed sisi❤️."

User @Zothandorh shared:

"My mom gave my grandma her engagement ring when she was sick 2 days later girl was feeling better🥰 and said the ring healed her."

User @mantsiki0 said:

"Small things matter the most ❤️❤️❤️❤️beautiful ring, iyamhlala ugogo (it looks good on granny)."

User @MaureenMore noted:

"Every woman's dream."

User @Mankie_Face added:

"Siyambongela sisi ... unkulunkulu akubusise ngokuthengela ugogo iring bantu (May God bless you for buying gogo a ring). Nawe someone is gonna buy you a ring soon. You have just opened yourdelf a blessing of umshado (marriage)."

Source: Briefly News