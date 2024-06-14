A South African woman named Nqobile MaPhakathi went viral on TikTok after sharing her experience getting a new wedding ring

In a TikTok video, Nqobile shared that her husband decided to get her a new ring after 11 years of being married

Many viewers were impressed by the new ring and congratulated Nqobile on her long-lasting marriage

A woman upgraded her wedding ring to a luxury one from Browns Jewellers. Image: @nqobileandpercymseleku

A married Mzansi woman went viral on TikTok after sharing her excitement about upgrading her wedding ring 11 years after saying "I Do."

Woman gets new Browns Jewellers ring

Nqobile MaPhakathi posted a TikTok video in which she took viewers along with her as her husband went to purchase and collect a new wedding ring for her.

"I've been married for 11 years, and I've been using the very same ring that my husband bought for me 11 years ago. I think it was roughly just under R5 000. Years later, my husband has decided to upgrade me," an excited Nqobile shared.

The husband jokingly corrected his wife, explaining that the first ring was actually just under R7K.

The couple documented their journey as they headed to Browns Jewellers, where they received impeccable service and treats from the staff, as they collected the new diamond ring, which was absolutely stunning.

Diamond ring wows Mzansi

Many netizens online were amazed by the woman's ring upgrade, gushing at its beauty and congratulating Nqobile on her marriage.

Nkhensani Shezi couldn't wait for her ring upgrade too:

"I love it for you sis❤️can't wait for my 11th as well ."

Mandy_McBird was feeling envious:

"I just looked at my husband and sighed ."

PrayingWife is a fan of Browns Jewellers:

"Had my fingers crossed saying please go to browns. Best rings there."

Mukondi N commented:

"It’s absolutely stunning."

MaMkhize was in awe:

"Ohhhh this is stunning ."

otpk14 fanned over the beautiful ring:

"Now that’s a Ring."

noxyanda congratulated Nqobile:

"Congratulations on the 11 years and may God continue to protect your marriage."

Woman playfully demands bae for a ring

In another story, Briefly News reported that in many Mzansi cultures, the lobola cows often come before the diamonds.

A South African woman named Nadia posted a funny TikTok video pressuring her man for an engagement ring.

The video shared by @twosome_za shows the couple hilariously acting like gaming characters fighting each other as Nadia asks her man, Otlile, where her engagement ring is.

