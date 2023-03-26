An elderly couple who met in the 1960s have finally gotten their happily ever after

The pair met when they were very young and the woman was only 18 years old

Despite her beau wanting to marry her and move to Australia, her parents refused, with the couple reuniting 60 years later and finally getting married

An older couple finally got a happy conclusion to their love story, tying the knot 60 years after meeting.

The pair finally got married in their 70s. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image.

Source: Getty Images

The pair first laid eyes on each other when they were very young in England while they both trained to be nurses, with the lady only 18 at the time.

Len Albrighton, now 79, wanted the lovely Jeanette Steer, now 78, to marry him and move to Australia, but due to her youth, her parents refused, with the pair splitting and eventually wedding other people, W24 wrote.

Over the next 50 years, Len wed, had three children, and later divorced his wife.

Jeanette, in turn, had two kids and was married to a naval officer.

After his marriage ended, the longing older man decided to look up his old flame and finally tracked her down – but there was another obstacle to their romance, as she was still married to her husband who would pass on two years later from cancer.

After her spouse passed, Jeanette reached out to Len using the address of a Christmas card he sent her, METRO reported.

In 2018, Jeanette moved to Stevenage in England with Len, and by 2022, he was down on one knee again.

In February 2023, the two lovers finally became husband and wife, with all their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren present at the wonderful event.

