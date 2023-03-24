The waitress rescues a little girl from choking while having breakfast at the restaurant.

Olga Fakude's maternal instinct kicked in when she saw the toddler was choking and could not breathe.

The child's family were so grateful for the waitress who did not hesitate to save their daughter's life.

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Olga Fakude saves a little girl from choking. Images: Picture supplied

Source: UGC

Heroes come in many forms, and for one family, Olga Fakude will forever be one for them.

The waitress at a Wimpy in Maryville Mall, Pretoria, was waiting tables like any other day when she noticed something was wrong with a child eating her breakfast.

The little girl, believed to be under six years old, was struggling and choking on her food.

Fakude, a waitress at the restaurant for the past six years, said she saw the child choking on her food at a table she was serving.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The 53-year-old is certified in first aid and used the life-saving skills she learnt to help keep the child alive. The waitress began doing abdominal thrusts, which enabled the child to spit out the food stuck in her throat. The child started breathing normally again within a few seconds, and her parents were relieved. Olga said:

"I was very happy I was able to help because I love children."

The child's mother was grateful for the waitress reacting the way she did. Olga's manager, Portia Zulu, also said she was proud of Olga's heroic act. In addition, Portia thanked the waitress for how well she handled the situation.

24-year-old Malawian foster mom Tusaiwe Munkhondiya adopts a 14-year-old daughter and her baby

In other heroic-related stories, Briefly News reported about a 24-year-old woman who helped save a teenage girl and her baby.

Tusaiwe Munkhondiya adopted both the 14-year-old and her child.

Munkhondiya founded the YANA Foundation in Malawi, which supports abandoned babies, street children, orphans, disabled children, and young mothers.

The little girl suffered from abandonment and sexual abuse and was homeless. Her story touched Tusaiwe's heart, especially being a single mother at such a young age.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News