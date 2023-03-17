A Nigerian man who secretly pays hospital bills for people who do not have money has finally been revealed

The man named Zeal moves from one hospital to the other, helping poor people with their bills

Many people have called him a hero, while others are calling him an angel for his humanitarian activities

The identity of a Nigerian man who pays hospital bills for poor people has finally been revealed.

The young man, identified as Zeal, goes from one hospital to another, rescuing poor people who lack money to pay bills.

Zeal goes to hospitals and settles bills for patients. Photo credit: TikTok/@nasdaily.

The most amazing thing is that the man kept his identity secret until now. He appeared in a video posted on TikTok by @nasdaily.

I like spreading hope in hospitals, says Zeal

In the video, Zeal explained that he has been carrying out the humanitarian act for many years.

Those who benefit from his kind-heartedness have often described him as an angel from the blues.

He explained in the video that he finds joy in helping people out, especially when they are unable to get treatment because of a lack of money.

Those who have come across the video on TikTok have praised him and called him a Godsent.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Maddie said:

"We all gotta be like this guy in our own way."

@Stelpme commented:

"What an absolute legend."

@YBN said:

"This guy is an hero, God bless him."

@Arian commented:

"These guys are real heroes. The world needs more of these people."

@Vericu Joyride pe Magazin Play said:

"This man is a real hope for people in need, real heros dont wear a cape."

Woman gets over R400k in donation raised online

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a lady named Shelly has received more than R400 000 as a monetary gift from a TikTok user.

The money was raised online and set aside to appreciate the lady who earlier showed kindness to someone else.

It all started when Jimmy Darts, a TikTok influencer, approached the woman at the laundry shop and asked her for money.

Source: Legit.ng