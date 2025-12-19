A South African woman told people where they can get a luxury experience without spending too much money

The lady from Durban showed people a way for them to pamper themselves, even if they may be on a budget

People appreciated the plug that the woman shared about the perfect place to go to relax without breaking the bank

A woman posted a TikTok video about where she goes to get a luxury experience. The woman wanted others to see that they can get a soft life without spending too much money.

The video that the lady shared helped people realise that they can get spoiled for an affordable price. The video that the woman said received thousands of likes.

In a TikTok video by @darina.moodley posted that she found the perfect place to unwind in Durban. Lady shared that there was an establishment on 63 Umhlanga Rocks Drive which offers clients a massage for only R99. Dreams Day Spa has a special on s full-body massage service, which lasts 45 minutes. The lady shared the facilities and urged people to try it out. The day spa looked stunning and was tastefully decorated. She also shared a snippet of the massage room, which looked ambient and cosy. The lady confirmed the massage on a budget was worth it when she did.

According to Health Wellness, self-care, even when on a tight budget, is important. Taking time out to treat yourself boosts mental health. Even people on tight budgets can find room to spoil themselves. Her Money recommends making a list of your desired activities to get a clear picture of the cost. This will help to make budgeting for it easier by increasing income or cutting expenses.

Self-care does not have to always be material indulgences. Regular walks, journaling, spending time with loved ones or even meal prepping to save time in the future. Wellness can be a simple way to refresh and make life easier.

South Africa tempted by affordable massage

Many people thought that the video of @darina.moodley's massage plug was helpful. TikTok viewers were raving about the woman's helpful recommendations. Watch the video of the massage parlour and read people's comments below:

trevorchoram appreciated the woman's massage plug:

"I need a Thai massage."

mama ka Lwandle thanked the young TikTokker:

"Wooooow. Thank you."

D QUEEN of queens❤️❤️💋 exclaimed:

"Wow that's great, where about."

