A woman posted a TikTok video about a trip to Durban that she took with her family

The lady wanted people to know that they could enjoy a vacation with their children, and they did not have to break the bank

People appreciated the woman who shared details about taking a Durban trip with the young ones

One doting mother showed people a vacation she enjoyed. Online users were curious to see how the mother juggled having children on a vacation.

A TikTok post a woman sharing the cost of going to Durban with two kids caught people's interest.

The woman posted all the activities she organised to keep her children entertained. The loving mom of two received thousands of likes as she also included the prices of everything.

In a TikTok post, @kwanzam23 told people that she went on a vacation with her children. The lady showed everything they were able to do, as well as their cost. Her trip proved that she did not have to break the bank to have fun with her kids in Durban. She spend four nights in Durband an booked accomodation that had facilties for children. On day two they visted the aquarium where they watched the seal and dolphin showed. They went on a game drive, the beach and more. Her biggest tip was plan a day at the booked accommodation to make full use of the paid for space. In total spent more or less that R6 800 including accomdocation and R3000 on diesel to drive to Durban.

Durban is a got-to vacation destination for many locals. Image: Magda Elhers / Pexels

South Africa appreciates the Durban trip plugs

Many people thought that the lady @kwanzam23 was amazing for sharing information about how to vacation with children. People admired her for including the prices. See the post the woman shared about her Durban vacation with her kids.

kay wrote:

"December weather in Durban is bad, mostly rainy. It’s better beginning of January. If you can, next time use the June holidays, good to see you made the most of it ❤️"

mthethwakelly exclaimed:

"Beautiful! niqhubeke njalo it’s so good for beautiful memories 🌸"

____ntamo wrote:

"Thank you I’m taking my daughter for her birthday. We definitely trying these spots. ♥️"

Smaketsy gushed:

"The smile of the little princess in the first frame 🥰"

MaXaba asked fore more details about the Durban trip:

"Hi sis. Did you drive to Durban and use your car to reach all destinations? Also, how far were the destinations from the Airbnb?"

Kwanza M the creator replied:

"Yes, we used our own car. We spent R3k on diesel, and most activities were between 3km to 20km"

