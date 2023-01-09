Makhadzi posted a concerning tweet after South Africans mocked her for trying to convince them that Master KG did not break up with her

The energetic singer called out online trolls for constantly trolling her and believing it's acceptable to do so

The now-deleted tweet follows a string of others in which the Ghanama singer lambasted Master KG for apparently cheating on her

Makhadzi is going through the most since Master KG called it quits with her on Facebook.

Makhadzi has shared a heartbreaking following her breakup news. Image: @masterkgsa and @makhadzisa

The couple shocked Mzansi when news of Master KG's alleged infidelity surfaced on the Ghanama hitmaker's Twitter account. Fortunately, Makhadzi clarified the situation by claiming she had been hacked.

However, the Jerusalema hitmaker dropped a bombshell on his social media accounts when he announced that he and Makhadzi ended their relationship. The songstress denied the breakup, claiming that Master KG's post had a typo.

Following numerous tweets and Facebook posts addressing the issue, the energetic performer shared a heartfelt post after being trolled on Twitter for denying the breakup.

The heartbreaking now-deleted tweet, according to ZAlebs, went as follows:

“Even when it’s not necessary. Making fun of me is part of life until it happens to you. Continue to buy more data and insult me I am all yours,” said Makhadzi.

Mzansi mocks Makhadzi for refusing to accept breakup with Master KG

Peeps couldn't help but poke fun at Makhadzi after she tried so hard to convince them that Master KG is still madly in love with her. Netizens said:

@ItuMadiege said:

"PR stunt ya bona ya bhora sometimes but anyway."

@OkaMshwayiza shared:

"She meant if Master's love for her is finish, they will continue loving each other using Makhadzi's love."

Master KG responds to Makhadzi’s claims that her account was hacked after she alleged that he cheated on her

In related stories, Briefly News reported that there is trouble in paradise for Master KG and Makhadzi. The two stars have been trending on social media after a series of posts.

Makhadzi had Mzansi at a standstill when she alleged that Master KG had been unfaithful and sleeping with different girls. The singer shared a post saying that beautiful ladies should reach out to the Jerusalema hitmaker for a good payment.

Responding to questions from the popular gossip blog Maphepha Ndaba on Instagram, Master KG said he had no idea who was behind the posts on Makhadzi's pages.

