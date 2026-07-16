Over 100 scooter delivery operators joined the Pinetown leg of the March and March protest, calling for the repatriation of undocumented foreign nationals

Jacinta Ngobese and Phakelumthakathi led the march, with similar protests also reported in Hillbrow and Pretoria

Phakelumthakathi promised 1 million jobs for South Africans before 30 December 2026 if the movement maintains momentum

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March and March protest in Pinetown. Images: Nkosinathi Fani Ndlanzi

Source: Facebook

PINETOWN - More than 100 scooter delivery operators took to the streets in Pinetown on Thursday as part of the ongoing March and March movement, joining a growing wave of protests demanding that undocumented foreign nationals be removed from the country.

The Pinetown demonstration was led by activist Jacinta Ngobese, movement ally Phakel'umthakathi, and the Estcourt Mayor. Protesters are calling on the government to repatriate all undocumented immigrants, arguing that jobs currently held by foreign nationals rightfully belong to South Africans.

March and March keeps the pressure on

The movement has committed to staging protests every Thursday, giving the government a three-month window from 30 June to act on their demands. Organisers say if no action is taken within that period, they will continue escalating their campaign across the country.

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Thursday's Pinetown march was not an isolated event. Separate demonstrations were also reported in Hillbrow and Pretoria on the same day, signalling that the movement is gaining traction in multiple provinces.

Phakelumthakathi, a key ally of the movement, posted in support of the march and went further by promising that one million jobs would be created for South Africans before 30 December 2026, provided the movement keeps building momentum.

The inclusion of scooter delivery operators in the Pinetown march adds a new dimension to the protest, reflecting frustration among workers in the gig economy who say they are competing directly with undocumented immigrants for limited opportunities in the sector.

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Movement's weekly protests launch in Umthwalume

In related news, March and March held the first Thursday march last week. Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, leader of the March and March movement, launched the series of weekly protests in uMthwalume, KwaZulu-Natal, signalling that her movement had no intention of slowing down. The launch in the rural coastal community was deliberate. Residents there had raised specific concerns about foreign nationals running local tuck shops and allegations that police were shielding them from accountability.

March and March regional leader shot dead

Previously, Briefly News reported that the March and March Movement has declared it will step up its Thursday demonstrations across the country following the killing of one of its senior regional figures, Andile Mvuyelwa Somgxada. This was after March and March engaged in anti-illegal immigration protests. Somgxada was shot outside his home in Greenfields, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday, 4 July 2026. He was transported to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries on Thursday, 9 July 2026. The movement linked the attack to death threats from syndicates engaged in extortion and illegal business activities.

Source: Briefly News