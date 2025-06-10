Prince Kaybee says he felt inspired while thinking back to his days as a "church boy"

The DJ/ producer shared a video of himself playing the piano to a gospel song

Fans were so impressed by him, some even asked him to return to his church days

Prince Kaybee reminisced about his days as a church boy and gave fans a taste of his piano skills.

Prince Kaybee plays the piano

Prince Kaybee says he had flashbacks of his time as a church boy and decided to give fans a taste of what he used to get up to.

Taking to his social media pages, the Charlotte hitmaker wished his followers a happy Tuesday on 10 June 2025, and dropped off another video of himself playing the piano, only this time, he turned to gospel.

Loved for his impressive blends of house tunes, Kaybee rarely ever moves away from his signature style, but today was different:

"Good morning. Before the gym this morning, I had flashbacks of myself when I used to be a church boy. Enjoy, happy Tuesday."

Here's how Mzansi reacted to Prince Kaybee's video

Social media users are impressed by Prince Kaybee's talent, and many have asked him to revive his church boy era:

ChOc_92 said:

"I think you need to put together a ChurchBoy compilation, we really need to go to church with this."

JustX_101 urged:

"Go back to church, Kabelo."

tkgee7 wrote:

"If you are a child of God, which l suspect you are, then you won’t find peace until you return to church. Remember the Prodigal Son?"

Sthe___Nxumalo was curious:

"Dope, I wonder if you have ever passed a thought into doing an Amapiano track."

_DeTruth_ added:

"Find your way back, bro."

SirBrayneZA was curious:

"Just out of curiosity, why did you leave the church, bro?"

Prince Kaybee releases new music

This comes just after Prince Kaybee dropped his new single.

The multi-talented musician released Children of the South to critical acclaim from fans and peers alike, many of whom praised KaBillion's immaculate artistry:

calabash04 said:

"The signature sound that separates you from everyone."

_og.kushh_ was impressed:

"Well done, president of expensive music."

mosakaiser praised Prince Kaybee:

"Such a hardworking superstar! Hit after hit."

South African disc jockey, DJ Sabby, said:

"I did say on the radio today, I wonder if you will be dropping anything this month, becaiam_molocan

iam_molocan was ecstatic:

"Finally! The streets have been waiting to hear from you!"

