DJ Zinhle has revealed a little bit more about her dating life, admitting to her TikTok followers that she has never been a single woman

The DJane's top female DJ in Africa is currently in a relationship with DJ Murdah Bongz, and they have a daughter

People discussed her question about relationships, and some noted her big revelation

DJ Zinhle has opened up about her relationships and how she has never been single. Image: DJZinhle

Source: Instagram

South Africa's top female DJ and music producer, DJ Zinhle, made a big revelation on her TikTok account.

On 26 October 2025, DJ Zinhle gave fans an inside scoop into her dating life, stating that she has never been a single woman.

DJ Zinhle's relationships

The Indlovu hitmaker is currently in a relationship with her baby daddy and former Black Motion group member, Murdah Bongz. She was gushing about her man on her social media account with a following of 1.9 million. Zinhle said that Murdah loves her more when she does her make-up herself.

DJ Zinhle said she has never been single. Image: DJzinhle

Source: Instagram

His cute gesture had her wondering about how she would ever cope as a single woman. This led to her admitting that she has never stayed single.

"Bestie, Bongani absolutely loves it when I do my own make-up. He says I look the prettiest," she blushed. "So I did my makeup today and I called him, and he said 'Uh, you look so cute,'" she gushed. "Then I just got to thinking about how I would never cope as a single person," she added.

The DJ and reality TV star then asked her followers what is the longest that they have ever been single for, admitting that she has never ever been single in her dating life.

"I don't think I have ever been single," she laughed. "I know it sounds weird," she said before being distracted by her shoes.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA responds to Zinhle's question

Under her comments section, peeps replied with the following:

Nhlanhlo shared:

"Nna, being single never, when I was not in a relationship, I had an imaginary boyfriend, I'll never be single nna, never!"

Milele stated:

"I’ve been single since Nov. 2024. It’s so lonely over here, please, guys, but me Christmas clothes."

Zintle Ntlama stated:

"Tjoo bestie, I haven't been in a relationship since September 2019."

Caprigorg shared:

"I’m 30 and I’ve never been in a serious relationship in my life. I’m not okay."

Thatego_lately cried:

"Two years, and I’m still not over him!"

Nox responded:

"Yo, I was single in my marriage for eight years and now I'm single in my mjolo. I need some water."

DJ Zihle bags World Sports Betting ambassador gig

In a previous report from Briefly News, award-winning muso DJ Zinhle has been announced as a brand ambassador for World Sports Betting (WSB).

Zinhle has expressed her excitement over this new partnership, saying that it adds to her wins in 2025. DJ Zinhle was also awarded a prestigious award, which highlighted her immense contribution to the industry.

Source: Briefly News