Thandiswa Mazwai's daughter has been keeping netizens entertained with her sassy posts

Malaika recently slammed a hater who questioned her sexuality

Mzansi showed love to Malaika and dragged the hater to hell and back

Mzansi cheered Thandiswa Mazwai’s daughter, Malaika, on after she clapped back at a hater for throwing shade at her sexuality. Images: malaika.mazwai, thandiswamazwai

Source: Instagram

Thandiswa Mazwai's daughter, Malaika, is one feisty lady and has clapbacks for days. The young graduate won't let cyberbullies have their way with her and recently shut one hater up after they threw shade at her sexuality.

Mzansi has been showing love to Malaika and cheering her on for always standing on business.

Malaika Mazwai claps back at troll

One of the best things to happen to social media has been Thandiswa Mazwai's daughter's responses to people hating on her.

Recently, Malaika bragged about her superstar mama, who was set to do an NPR Tiny Desk concert.

This not only made netizens notice her, but they also did some digging and Twitter (X) user, Siya__Jama was disappointed to find out that Malaika was homosexual, just like her famous mom:

"Thandiswa Mazwai's daughter is gay. RIP to the legacy, then."

MalaikaMazwaii responded:

"Gay asf, just like my momma! Everything we do is for the queers. The legacy really died, then!"

"Waking up at 6 am and being crushed by my sexuality is crazy business. You haven't even brushed your teeth."

Mzansi reacts to Malaika Mazwai's post

The girls and the gays were entertained by Malaika Mazwai's sassy responses and showed her some love - purr!

@thatchilledbabe cheered Malaika on:

"I know that's right! Shame those homophobes!"

Yonesfak said:

"Love her so much!"

InWhatWay__ was impressed:

"So real!"

ZazuB hyped Malaika:

"Fetch them one by one. Don’t allow them to bully you, sis!"

Tshepangmohap13 posted:

"Crazy business, people are so bored with their lives."

dewystorm wrote:

"You don’t know me, but I love you for this!"

Thandiswa Mazwai defends her daughter

