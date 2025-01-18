A woman showed people a shopping hack for those who need cooking oil regularly and are looking to save

The lady posted a video showing a Spar branch that has introduced a new system for frequent cooking oil buyers

Many people were fascinated as they tried to figure out whether it was more economical than buying brand-new bottles

A woman showed people how she buys cooking oil on a budget. In a video, she shared an alternative to buying a brand new bottle of cooking oil each time.

A TikTok video shows a woman demonstrating how to refill cooking oil. Image: @mamkhomanzigraceb

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman and her discovery received more than 3,000 likes. People left hundreds of comments on the TikTok post about buying cooking oil for less.

Woman finds cooking oil hack

In a TikTok video, a woman @mamkhomanzigraceb showed that one can get a cooking oil refill. She showed that one can get 750 ml refilled for R19.99, 2 L for R52.99 and 5 L for R132.99. Watch the video below to see the machine in action.

SA divided about refilling cooking oil

Many people commented on the video with some arguing that it was the same as buying cooking oil the usual way. Others disagree pointing out that it was much cheaper.

user696670577434 was pleased:

"Thanks for that. We have it at Pick n Pay, but I was scared to use it. now l know."

Ntombi Gcwensa commented:

"Wow very affordable. we don't have this in our Spar."

Mrs now wrote:

"But it's the same price as the new sealed one."

LadyFox replied:

"No, a 5L cooking oil is almost R200 so this is a great alternative."

Fresh breezz added:

"I wish fuel was like this because I don't trust what I can't see😫"

4 other budgeting hacks

One lady found a spot where she does her clothes shopping for cheaper than anywhere else.

A student on a tight budget shared the meals he eats regularly to survive on a few rands per month.

People were impressed by a lady who showed others how she ensured her body care routine was amazing, even on a budget.

South Africans were grateful after a young woman shared her practical monthly budget.

