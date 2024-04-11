A funny video of a little boy having a swimming lesson has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the boy refusing to take basic instruction from his swimming instructor and diving into the pool

The TikTok post left many netizens amused as they responded with humour to the child's antics

A little boy hilariously showed off his diving skills during a swimming lesson. Image: @thembasales

Footage of a little boy's swimming lesson had South African netizens busting with laughter online.

Boy does an epic dive into pool

A TikTok video shared by the boy's dad, @thembasales, shows the swimming instructor trying to instruct the boy to put his feet in the water, which he is reluctant to do.

Instead, the child stands up on his feet and purposely falls into the water, attempting to dive next to the instructor in the pool. The instructor, evidently frustrated, continued guiding the overly excited boy in the water, LOL.

"This one will give me a heart attack ," the post was captioned.

Watch the funny video below:

Eager swimmer has SA cracking jokes

Many netizens responded to the video with humour and banter, poking fun at the boy's cheeky attitude and excitement to get into the pool.

Ice-Man wrote:

"Heyi ngidla I mali ka Baba mina awume feet."

turndoor replied:

"Khathele umlungu intwana."

Nhloe said:

"Ukube awukho ngabe bayamushaya ."

Mbalipreneur replied:

"Wathi nje feet wani??? Athi ngimkhombise mina ngiyinsizwa yase hostela mkhaba wami ndihole."

Andile Nyide commented:

"Umshanami uthi nje, “ngeke ngizwe ngawe, I got this”."

zuxmlama said:

"Ngiyindoda yomzulu mina mgeke ngizwe ngomfazi."

