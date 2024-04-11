One person in Human Resources left South Africans with mixed feelings, and the video went viral on social media

In the TikTok video, a Human Resource individual sent a verification email to the doctor inquiring about the employee's sick leave

The online community reacted to the clip as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

A video of an email sent to a doctor by a person in HR is trending, and the clip left many people in Mzansi with mixed emotions.

Mzansi was impressed by the email from an individual in the Human Resources department, as shown in a TikTok video. ImageTim Robberts and Witthaya Prasongsin

Source: Getty Images

SA is shocked as HR contacts doctor to verify employee's sick note

A dedicated worker in the Human Resources department went above and beyond to store brownie points by ensuring that an employee's sick note was valid. The footage shared by @lifereset_za on TikTok shows the infamous email making rounds on the internet.

The email astonished many people in Mzansi, leaving them with mixed feelings. One particular person called out HR in the comments section, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"HR needs to be improving work environments and making them less toxic."

Take a look at the email below:

Netizens respond with mixed feelings

The video gained a huge attraction online and caused a stir. Many people took to the comments section to voice out their opinions on the subject, saying:

Black_lips said:

"I think HR is more concerned with how people use their days other than making a good working environment."

Daphne_librarian added:

"I am shocked. I never thought any HR would actually do that, and now I read the comments and find out it happens a lot."

Nonhlanhla_022 shared:

"As a former HR Manager, this is true; we would call, email, and physically go to the different doctors/clinics and hospitals to verify."

Marco Kruger861 commented:

"Toxic companies do this."

Nonks_nonduh simply said:

"Bathong its tough there by “work well under pressure”

How does sick leave work in South Africa

Briefly News previously reported on how sick leave works in Mzansi. Section 22(1) to 22(4) of South Africa's Employment Act stipulates that an employee is entitled to paid sick leave starting from the first day at work during each 36-month cycle.

This should be equivalent to the exact number of days they usually work in a typical six-week period. Therefore, if the employee works five days per week, they are entitled to 30 days of sick leave on full pay.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News