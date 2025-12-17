etv announced a prime-time shake-up that affects several of its popular shows, Scandal! , House of Zwide and Isitha: The Enemy

The new time slots, announced on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, will take effect on 19 January 2026

Social media users reacted to the new time slots, with some jokingly suggesting that Scandal! was running away from Skeem Saam

South Africans are weighing in after etv announced major changes to its prime-time schedule, with Scandal! at the centre of the shake-up.

Months after announcing that Scandal! would come to an end after two decades of TV drama, etv announced new time slots for its long-running, award-winning show, as well as some fan-favourite shows.

On Wednesday, 17 December 2025, entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald announced that from 19 January 2026, Scandal! would be competing for viewers with the popular SABC1 show Generations: The Legacy when it starts airing at 8 PM from the 7:30 PM slot. The post was captioned:

“Etv’s long-running soapie ‘Scandal!’ is set to compete with SABC 1’s 'Generations: The Legacy' in the 8 pm time slot, as the channel moves Scandal! to 8 pm starting 19 January 2026.”

As part of the changes, House of Zwide will move to the 7:30 PM time slot currently occupied by Scandal!. The time slot is currently dominated by the popular SABC1 show Skeem Saam. House of Zwide will be in direct competition with Skeem Saam in the prime-time slot.

The Afrikaans telenovela Kelders van die Geheimen will move from the 6:30 to the 7 PM timeslot currently occupied by House of Zwide. Isitha: The Enemy will move from 9:30 PM to 8:30 PM, while Smoke And Mirrors, which is set to come to an end in 2026, remains on the 9 PM time slot. Another change is that etv news will move from the 8 PM to the 6:30 PM time slot.

SA reacts to Scandal!'s new time slot

In the comments, social media users weighed in on the news that Scandal! would be competing with Generations: The Legacy on the 8 PM time slot. Several netizens highlighted that both shows had run their course, and that the competition between the two shows was insignificant. Some welcomed the new time slots, while others felt it was unnecessary since Scandal! was coming to an end soon.

@Lebogang_ML cheered:

“At least we will be able to watch ‘Skeem Saam’, then ‘Scandal!’, no one watches ‘Generations’ anyway.”

@Mafa6232 highlighted:

“They should have done it sooner, maybe a month after ‘Skeem Saam’ took the 7:30 PM slot.”

@Tebelelo_Lico laughed:

“They are running away from ‘Skeem Saam’ 😂”

@_______Ntando asked:

“What's the point?”

@kgadi_kgolo shared:

“Both shows are dead. Anyways That's my catch-up slot 😄”

@Limpooi17 declared:

“Both shows have run their course, with no compelling storyline or strong characters left to sustain them. It may be time to bring them to a close and create space for fresh ideas, giving young, creative minds a real opportunity to shine.”

Scandal! December spoiler

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported a spoiler in the Scandal! storyline involving legendary actress Sonia Mbele, who is famously known for her roles on Generations, Blood & Water, and Yizo Yizo.

Mbele's character, Mamsie is the long-lost mother of Botsotso, played by Wright Ngubeni. The TV producer and businesswoman made headlines when she joined the soapie with JoAnne Reyneke.

