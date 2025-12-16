Legendary actress Sonia Mbele, who is famously known for her roles on Generations, Blood & Water, and Yizo Yizo, will reportedly take a break from Scandal!

According to media reports, Mbele's character, Mamsie, will leave her son, Botsotso, after recently getting a job as a cleaner

Fans of the soapie recently commented on Mbele's character's storyline on social media

'Scandal!' December spoiler: Mamsie abandons Botsotso again.

Legendary actress Sonia Mbele, who recently joined eTV's soapie Scandal! as Botsotso's (Wright Ngubeni) mother, Mamsie, will take a break from the show.

The TV producer and businesswoman recently made headlines when she joined the soapie with JoAnne Reyneke.

Mbele, who also starred opposite veteran actress Camilla Waldman, who portrays Tiro's lawyer, Nina Bishop.

The TVSA December teasers reveal that Mamsie will leave on Thursday, 18 December 2025.

The teaser reads: "Mamsie is gone, leaving only a mysterious note that shakes everyone to their core."

Botsotso had hopes of living with his mother after he got her a job as a cleaner after learning that she's a prostit*te.

The soapie recently shared a snippet on its X account on Thursday, 11 December 2025, of Mamsie explaining to Botsotso why she left him when he was a baby.

In the episode, Mamsie revealed to her son that she had left him in capable hands, with her family, to chase her dreams so that she could achieve success.

She also reveals that she used to send her son money back home every month until the age of 9, when she lost her job.

Mamsie also shocked her son when she revealed that she had returned to Mzansi during the 2010 World Cup but never made contact with Botsotso because she was embarrassed, unemployed, and had begun selling her body in Johannesburg to make a living.

Mamsie also shared that she got married overseas, but her marriage ended, her visa expired, so she returned home.

Scandal! fans react to Mamsie's storyline

@LeeMpaki said:

"Kedibone is going to kill someone soon!"

@Lebogang_ML replied:

"Gabotse go direga eng mo Scandal? (What's going on in Scandal!?). Gono rekisiswa marago?" (Are we selling bodies now?)

@Thalanda1Lay responded:

"Mamsie's storyline is boring and unnecessary."

@KhumaloDanica reacted:

"Sonia Mbele?I'm always seated for Scandal, but now I'm gonna be super seated. I love her so much."

@DarienAmos said:

"Botsotso's embarrassment."

@Mwelasemw wrote:

"Oh, what's a 'service provider'?"

Sonia Mbele's popular TV roles

The TV mogul and actress Sonia Mbele is popularly known for her TV roles in Blood & Water seasons 3 and 4 as Lisbeth Molapo and Adulting season 1 as Nomathemba.

Mbele's breakout role was on SABC1's long-running soapie Generations as Ntombi Khumalo. She's also starred in Soul City, Yizo Yizo, Soul Buddyz, Diep City, and many more.

Scandal!' December Spoiler: Botsotso's mother Mamsie leaves.

South Africans shook as eTV cancels Scandal! after 20 years

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that eTV surprised soapie fans on Friday, 26 September 2025, when it canned Scandal! after 20 years on television.

The SAFTA-award-winning soapie-turned-telenovela is currently led by actors Mapaseka Koetla and Seputla Sebogodi.

Fans of the TV show took to social media this week to share their views about the ending of the popular show.

