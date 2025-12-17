Global site navigation

“You’re Not Going to Like It”: Man Discusses SABC's Controversial TV Licence Replacement
"You're Not Going to Like It": Man Discusses SABC's Controversial TV Licence Replacement

by  Jade Rhode
3 min read
  • A content creator spoke about the SABC scrapping TV licence payments and replacing them with another model
  • He noted that people would not like the replacement, which is set to kick in on 6 February 2026
  • He was right, as many online users gathered in the post's comment section to express concern and anger

The SABC will introduce a replacement for TV licence payments.
A man explained how the SABC plans to replace TV licence payments.
Source: UGC

Siya Mangena, a local content creator, shared what the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) had in store after scrapping the annual R265 TV licence payments. The news did not sit well with South Africans.

The SABC admitted that the system was ineffective, but people should not celebrate prematurely.

"Let me tell you what's replacing it, and you're not going to like it, said Siya."

The young man reported that TV licence avoidance hit 85% this year, a 16% increase since 2019. Only 15% of people were complying. As a remedy, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, headed by Minister Solly Malatsi, tasked BMI TechKnowledge with designing a new funding model. The process is due to be completed by 6 February 2026, an extension of the previous deadline, 15 December 2025.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister Solly Malatsi.
Solly Malatsi was appointed the Minister of Communication and Digital Technologies from 3 July 2024.
Source: Instagram

Siya told the online community:

"Here's the part they're not screaming about: You're still going to pay. The leading replacement will be a universal, device-neutral household levy collected by SARS. So, let me translate this: Instead of paying R265 per year for owning a TV, every household in South Africa will pay a levy, whether you watch SABC or not. Whether you own a TV or not."

The levy fee has not yet been announced.

Siya added that Solly had another replacement idea and was considering a levy on streaming platforms, such as Netflix and the like.

TV licence replacement angers South Africans

Thousands shared their opinions, with a majority of social media users expressing strong opposition to the proposed replacement.

A concerned @m_sanele asked:

"What about the unemployed? The elderly?"

@phile_170 wrote in the comments:

"How can we prevent this as a country? Surely we can stop this in its tracks."

@user340481060 added under the post:

"What level of extortion is this?"

Watch the TikTok video posted on Siya's account below:

