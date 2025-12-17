A TikTok content creator showed a multi-million-rand home in Cape Town that he spotted on a property website

The home, specifically located in Bantry Bay, had seven bathrooms and an interior design that failed to impress him

He also spoke about the courtyard and one of the many bedrooms, with the latter being commented on by another TikTok user

A man shared his opinions about a R69 million house in Bantry Bay, Cape Town. Images: @wafflebot2.0

Source: TikTok

Local content creator Abdullah Mohamed showed a R69 million Cape Town mansion advertised on Property24, boasting seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. Despite the property's cost, Abdullah was far from impressed.

The TikTok user posted his video on 5 October 2025, where he discussed both the interior and exterior of the 636 m² Bantry Bay home. He started with one of the bathrooms, which had repetitive illustrations of colourful vehicles printed on the wallpaper. The wallpaper in the other bathroom featured similar repetitive illustrations, but of a woman seemingly in a bathing costume.

Abdullah shared his disappointment with certain aspects of the house, such as the movie theatre, which he described as 'awful.'

"Your walls are bubbling, buddy."

Abdullah then critiqued the courtyard, which he felt bore a resemblance to the 2014 film The Maze Runner.

"There are just walls. There are no views, and you're not looking at anything. I don't think anyone is ever going to use this. It feels like wasted space."

Abdullah was not a fan of the courtyard. Image: @wafflebot2.0

Source: TikTok

One of the rooms also confused Abdullah, as he didn't see a door from which to enter. With the bathtub in the room, too, he felt it gave off "hotel vibes."

TikTok user @purdashni responded to the critique, writing:

"A lot of people actually enjoy the open-plan bedroom and bathroom. I hate it too, but I’m an architect, and the number of clients who request it is insane to me."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Abdullah's account below:

