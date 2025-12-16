“How Big Is Your Locker?”: Girl’s R1.7K Stationery Haul for 2026 Matric Stuns South Africans
- Abby, who passed Grade 11 and is on her way to Grade 12, posted a video of her stationery haul
- The girl showcased an assortment of stationery, which she bought from two popular stationery stores
- Social media users loved the haul and expressed their thoughts in the comment section of the post
A girl named Abby, who recently progressed to Grade 12, shared her excitement for her new chapter and showcased the PNA and Typo stationery she will use in 2026. The video was a continuation of a previous post she uploaded.
The matriculant, who loves the colour purple, posted the clip on 6 December 2025, where she shared that she had various pens, an eraser, a ruler, three glue sticks, arrow-shaped and square-shaped sticky notes, a hole punch, a mini stapler, a set of paperclips, rubber bands, binder clips, pushpins, correction tape, a pack of pastel highlighters (including a purple glitter highlighter), and markers and fineliners.
Abby also showed personal items to use at school: wet wipes, her old pencil case, PEP's small foldable crates, and brand-new school shoes for her last year of secondary education.
@igkelly18 asked the learner:
"How much was everything altogether?"
Abby replied to the TikTok user:
"PNA: R1 400. Typo: R300."
Stationery haul impresses South Africans
Several members of the online community flocked to the comment section with interest.
After seeing all the items in the lengthy video, @.affy4.4 asked:
"How big is your locker?"
@bonnie0484 wrote in the comments:
"Oh, I enjoyed watching this! You’re such a girly girl, man, and I love it! (I’m a pink girly). I look forward to seeing more of your content."
@carissa_xoxo2008 laughed and told the online community:
"I think I should buy those whiteboard markers for my math teacher because he is always too lazy to buy them."
Watch the TikTok video posted on Abby's account below:
Source: Briefly News
