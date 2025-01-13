A South African lady broke down over her Grade-one stationery list, and she expressed her feelings in a TikTok video

The footage went viral on the internet, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

Many people could relate as they rushed to the comments section to voice their opinions

With back-to-school gearing up and the January blues kicking in, one woman took to social media to vent her feelings on the Grade one stationery list.

A South African lady broke down over a Grade 1 stationery list in a TikTok video. Image: @hustlequeen398

Woman breaks down over Grade 1 stationery list

The video, shared by user @hustlequeen398, quickly gained traction on social media, sparking reactions and widespread discussion.

In the clip, the woman can be seen sitting as she struggles to stay still, likely overwhelmed by the stress of back-to-school preparations. While taking to her TikTok caption, @hustlequeen398 said the following:

"Curro Grade 1 stationary list and the uniform price list are killing."

The woman's video struck a chord with many viewers, particularly parents who have experienced similar frustrations. In South Africa, the cost of school supplies has been steadily increasing, making it difficult for some families to keep up with the expenses, especially when school seasons start.

Watch the clip below:

SA chimes in on back-to-school struggles

Mzansi netizens had a lot to say as they took to the comments section to share their own back-to-school struggles. Many praised the woman for speaking out about parents' pressures, with several others offering encouragement and advice. Some users even suggested ways to save money on stationery by buying in bulk or seeking second-hand supplies.

Spooky shared:

"I did spend R2000 for stationery R2500 text books laptop Grade 4 curro. Re tla ba strong."

The Boyz Mom added:

"Curro is not for the faint-hearted."

Thapzen Veve wrote:

"They give you the list in September.. You can't complain in January."

Marvin Mukwevho commented:

"Please take heart. I felt the same way for the 1st three years with Curro for my daughter. She's in Grade 5 this year. Stationery gets lighter gradually. You'll be ok, I promise."

