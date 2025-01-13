Global site navigation

“It’s Killing Me”: Mzansi Woman Breaks Down Over Grade 1 Stationery List, SA Can Relate
People

“It’s Killing Me”: Mzansi Woman Breaks Down Over Grade 1 Stationery List, SA Can Relate

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A South African lady broke down over her Grade-one stationery list, and she expressed her feelings in a TikTok video
  • The footage went viral on the internet, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
  • Many people could relate as they rushed to the comments section to voice their opinions

CHECK OUT: No degree? No problem. Learn the skills to succeed in digital marketing!

With back-to-school gearing up and the January blues kicking in, one woman took to social media to vent her feelings on the Grade one stationery list.

A TikTok video shows a woman breaking down over a Grade 1 stationery list.
A South African lady broke down over a Grade 1 stationery list in a TikTok video. Image: @hustlequeen398
Source: TikTok

Woman breaks down over Grade 1 stationery list

The video, shared by user @hustlequeen398, quickly gained traction on social media, sparking reactions and widespread discussion.

In the clip, the woman can be seen sitting as she struggles to stay still, likely overwhelmed by the stress of back-to-school preparations. While taking to her TikTok caption, @hustlequeen398 said the following:

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

"Curro Grade 1 stationary list and the uniform price list are killing."

Read also

"You might be onto something": Man flaunts Januworry food boxes book covers, SA impressed

The woman's video struck a chord with many viewers, particularly parents who have experienced similar frustrations. In South Africa, the cost of school supplies has been steadily increasing, making it difficult for some families to keep up with the expenses, especially when school seasons start.

Watch the clip below:

SA chimes in on back-to-school struggles

Mzansi netizens had a lot to say as they took to the comments section to share their own back-to-school struggles. Many praised the woman for speaking out about parents' pressures, with several others offering encouragement and advice. Some users even suggested ways to save money on stationery by buying in bulk or seeking second-hand supplies.

Spooky shared:

"I did spend R2000 for stationery R2500 text books laptop Grade 4 curro. Re tla ba strong."

The Boyz Mom added:

"Curro is not for the faint-hearted."

Thapzen Veve wrote:

"They give you the list in September.. You can't complain in January."

Read also

"Poor kid": Boy heartbroken after getting cabbage instead of cake, SA feels sorry for him

Marvin Mukwevho commented:

"Please take heart. I felt the same way for the 1st three years with Curro for my daughter. She's in Grade 5 this year. Stationery gets lighter gradually. You'll be ok, I promise."

Parents prep for back-to-school

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: