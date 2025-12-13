The City of Cape Town is introducing its computerised learner’s licence testing system across 18 of its centres

The new system replaces the manual booklet test, allowing applicants to take their learner’s licence assessment on digital touchscreens

Safety and Security MMC JP Smith said the rollout is being done in phases, with all centres expected to use the new system by mid-February next year

The City of Cape Town is rolling out its Computerised Learner’s Licence Testing System. Image: JP Smith/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The City of Cape Town is introducing its computerised learner’s licence testing system at 18 driving licence centres. The new system replaces the manual booklet test and lets applicants complete their learner’s licence assessment on digital touch-screens.

Upgrade is long overdue

The system has been installed at Brackenfell, Elsies River, Joe Gqabi, and Lingelethu West, and will go live at Brackenfell and Elsies River on Monday, 15 December 2025. Safety and Security MMC JP Smith said the rollout is happening in phases, with all centres expected to use the new system by mid-February next year.

He said the upgrade was overdue and expected to make the testing process faster, including issuing results more quickly. He added that it could help reduce appointment waiting times and hoped the change would lead to further digital improvements, such as expanding the online booking system currently available in only a few provinces.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the new system.

Brandon Prins said:

"Until you can't write your learners because they offline."

Qhawekaz MakaLiyinqaba Njikazi said:

"Just yesterday I went to book my leaner's licence test and I was told that all stations in Cape Town are closed until 12 January 2026."

Brenda Tommy said:

"If you receive the 404 error message, please click on the heading Home Page beneath it. It will take you to NATIS and then click on 3 lines, top right. Here you click on Download and options will be available eg 3x Sections viz. Rules of the Road, Road Signs and Vehicle control."

JP Smith said the rollout is being phased in. Image: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Victoria Mpho said:

"Now, they'll all call this a great improvement, meanwhile it's just another tactic to get money into their pockets."

Hugo van der Linde said:

"They had it and 98% failed the test. They then stopped it. It was quick and convenient but somehow it registered the wrong answers."

Melanin Leso said:

"Well let me tell you something. I witnessed with my own eyes in Boksburg , we were writing a test and the invigilator came and told those who have bribed the answers! I was so hurt to have witness tha,t and after he saw that I'm looking at him he scolded me."

