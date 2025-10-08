A young man on TikTok shared how he passed his learner's driving test with flying colours

The creator's TikTok video went in-depth on the best strategies to ensure a passing mark for the learner's licence

Many found the TikTok video about how to pass a learner's licence with free study materials useful

A TikTok video about passing a learner's licence was a hit among online users. The TikTokker shared cost-effective ways he used to prepare for the learner's licence test.

A man with 100% Leaner's licence sharesd his study tips. Image: Costfoto / Getty Images / @asese / TikTok

Source: UGC

The video of the TikTokker's learner's licence advice amassed over 19,000 likes. Peeps applauded the young man for making a useful video.

In a TikTok video, @asese shared that he got full marks for the entire learner's licence test. He pointed out that the section most people fail is the rules of the road. First, he recommended downloading the K53 manual for free on the government website. He then recommended three apps to use: K53 Learners and licence, K53 South Africa and Top Score, which auto-generates questions similar to the real test. He also recommended reading through the South African Learner Driver's Manual, which he warns is a long read but very helpful. The young man advised reading through the manual every so often, leading up to the test.

The young man's leaner's licence tips helped those to write one soon. Image: Fotostorm

Source: Getty Images

South Africa applauds learner's licence test tips

Online users were impressed by the advice the young man shared about passing a learner's licence. People were inspired to get their learner's. Watch the full video of the young man's tips below:

Modiri Ntombela added their learner's licence advice:

"I highly recommend Natis' Study guide, then test yourself using the K53 app with the SA flag after studying.💪❤"

...... commented:

"Mara guys, does it really matter. i just want to pass and flex my licence, man."

✨️shared their learner's licence experience:

"I also got 100% early last year. I was shocked because I wasn't even serious about studying, and yes I used the same apps and the book"

Lorh added:

"100% in less than 10 minutes, 2024 October. Honestly, I studied and did the K53 questions over and over again. Plus the driving school questions."

Shudu_M admired the young man:

"Asese😭😭😭 what an overachiever."

L a z o l a🍉loved the learner's licence tips:

"After this video, I expect everyone to have a learner's 🤝"

Mark remarked:

"Bro, I also got full marks. Easy, and I didn't really study."

