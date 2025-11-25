A Cape Town university student shared a detailed video explaining how he became the first person to get 100% on the learner's licence test in Port Elizabeth

He broke down his study method, recommended three apps, and explained which sections to focus on most

South Africans who are preparing for their tests said they now expect everyone to pass after watching his helpful tips

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A UCT student shared a video giving tips on how he aced his learner's license test. Images: @asese

Source: TikTok

One UCT student who goes by the TikTok handle @asese posted a detailed video on 7 October 2025 explaining exactly how he got 100% on his learner's licence test. The young man said he was the first person to get this score using the new system in Port Elizabeth a few years ago and wanted to help others who might be struggling.

In the video, he showed his results with the highest marks possible for all three sections and broke down his entire study process. He explained that the test has three main sections: Motor Vehicle Controls, Road Traffic Signs, and Rules of the Road. He said only two sections really need studying because Motor Vehicle Controls is mostly common sense if you've grown up around cars.

He recommended starting by downloading the K53 manual online from the government's website instead of buying a physical book. He printed it out because he found it easier to study that way. Before opening any textbook, he suggested downloading three apps: Top Score, K53 South Africa, and K53 Learners and Licence. He said to first attempt a test on Top Score without studying to see how it feels and understand the minimum marks needed to pass each section.

After that first attempt, he advised reading through the entire South African learner's manual once just to get a feel for it, then reading it a second time and making notes by highlighting important information. He stressed that the Rules of the Road section is where most people fail, so that's where you should put most of your time. He pointed out that emergency vehicles are easy to identify, but specific figures like distances and weights are harder to remember. He recommended reading through the difficult sections every other day leading up to the test.

For the Road Traffic Signs section, he said it's easier than the Rules of the Road if you pay attention while travelling. He warned about tricky signs that look similar, like a horse versus a horse pulling a carriage. For Motor Vehicle Controls, he said it's not difficult and doing the questions on the K53 app should be enough preparation.

His final advice was to go through each section in the apps after studying that section in the manual, then do full practice tests on Top Score because it randomly generates questions, unlike the other apps, which have set questions.

A student from Cape Town shared a video giving tips on how to pass the learner's license test. Images: @asese

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the study tips

Social media users shared their experiences and asked for help from TikTok user @asese:

@️Tee wrote:

"To us who buy everything. 😭 100% in less than 10 minutes, 2024 October. Honestly, I studied and did the K53 questions over & over again. Plus the driving school questions."

@𝒩𝒾𝓀𝒾𝓉𝒶 said:

"Wrote today. I failed😭😭💔"

@L a z o l a🍉 joked:

"After this video, I expect everyone to have a learner's license 🤝"

@Humm shared:

"In GP, they tamper with the results."

@Owami Ndlovu added:

"You can do multivariable calculus, so what was a learner's test😭😭😭"

@Yolanda Clay wrote:

"I am writing this coming Friday, yoh 😭"

@Soft Serve said:

"Writing tomorrow 😭 So nervous!"

@uǝsnɐɥzʇloH ǝǝ˥ shared:

"The blue app is extremely useless. I did every single thing on that app, memorised almost everything and still failed😭"

Watch the TikTok video below:

More sharing exam and test experiences

Briefly News recently reported on a Cape Town matriculant who was humbled after predicting which poems would come out in his English exam.

recently reported on a Cape Town matriculant who was humbled after predicting which poems would come out in his English exam. A matriculant crashed out over the Physics Paper 2 exam after encountering unexpected questions they didn't learn in class.

South Africans side-eyed a strict career coach who tests every claim on CVs and assumes candidates are lying if they can't provide specific examples.

Source: Briefly News