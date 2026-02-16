The ANC in Gauteng has moved to remove Sipho Radebe as Emfuleni mayor, prioritising party discipline over internal dissent

Radebe disputed claims of financial mismanagement, attributing ongoing issues to inherited challenges since 2021

ANC officials assert redeployment decisions are final, urging Radebe to comply with organisational directives without resistance

GAUTENG, EMFULENI - The ANC in Gauteng has moved to remove Sipho Radebe as mayor of Emfuleni Local Municipality, signalling that party discipline outweighs internal contestation.

Instructed to step down

The provincial leadership said it expects strict compliance from its members and that cadres must accept organisational decisions on deployment and redeployment. The development follows Radebe's letter to ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, in which he outlined his achievements and sought intervention after being instructed to step down. ANC Gauteng coordinator Hope Papo said deployment decisions rest with regional and provincial officials and are not subject to broad structures such as the REC, RWC, PTT or the Working Committee. He questioned why redeployment should trigger resistance when initial appointments do not.

According to IOL, Papo cited his own experience, saying the party instructed him to step down as Gauteng health MEC for the 2014–2019 term to allow for greater gender representation in the executive. He said he complied without protest, arguing that deployment is not a job application process open to public lobbying when changes occur. He called on Radebe to respect the decision of the regional executive committee and vacate the position. Papo added that stepping down from an executive role does not amount to losing employment as a public representative. He said the ANC must send a clear message that positions such as chairperson, chief whip, MMC or MEC are assignments subject to change at the organisation's discretion.

Ongoing financial crisis and service delivery failures

In his letter, Radebe said Sedibeng regional leaders summoned him and demanded his resignation, citing Emfuleni's ongoing financial crisis and service delivery failures. He rejected that assessment, arguing it ignores the severe financial, infrastructure and governance challenges he inherited in 2021. He maintained that the municipality was in a worse condition when he took office than it is now.

Radebe suggested the move could be influenced by internal party dynamics following recent regional political developments. He also argued that regional leaders embedded in the municipality should share responsibility for governance outcomes. He named regional chairperson Mlungisi Hlongwane, regional secretary Jason Mkhwane, deputy regional chairperson Sibongile Soxuza and regional treasurer Hassan Mako among those involved in political and administrative leadership.

He said removing him alone would not stabilise the municipality within seven to nine months and described such expectations as inconsistent with the principle of collective leadership. Papo confirmed that the letter would be considered, but criticised Radebe's public response. He reiterated that redeployment decisions are not matters for mass debate and that members must accept organisational directives. Radebe is expected to vacate the office in the coming days. The ANC is holding its Lekgotla, where further engagements are expected before the decision is finalised. Sedibeng regional spokesperson Mphikeleli Sibeko said the party had resolved on the way forward and expected Radebe to tender his resignation.

