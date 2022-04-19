A video showing a petrol tanker truck afloat in a channel of water flowing out to sea was posted on TikTok

The vehicle was one of many items and structures that were destroyed in the heavy rains that fell over KwaZulu-Natal

Peeps chuckled as jokes were made about the tanker with reference to the country's petrol price hike

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Jason Lee McCall posted a lone petrol tanker truck drifting out to sea. It fell victim to the floods in KZN that caused mass destruction in places across the province, particularly in Durban.

Jason, who was dumbfounded by the clip, captioned it:

"What in the biblical floods is going on in KZN guys. It's a mess."

A video posted online shows a petrol truck drifting into the ocean from the river where it was washed to by heavy rains in KZN. Image: jasonleemccall/TikTok

Source: UGC

People on TikTok made jokes about the tanker, citing the petrol price hike as inspiration. Others were concerned for residents of KZN and offered comforting words to those who have been affected by the floods.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Here are some of the comments:

Ebrahim Hoosain said:

"You know who ever pulls that out it belongs to them if done 1s in the sea according to maritime law lol as long as owner gives up looking 4 it."

Laughter is the best medicine said:

"It's going to get petrol from Saudi Arabia , land transport is too expensive."

Blackwidow... 7 said:

"Nobody wants to buy expensive fuel so it's going back where it came from."

Imi said:

"If I only knew that I could move on a tanker like that I would have not bought a boat."

Candice Doe597 said

"Because of this they will push the price up by R10 to recoup that tanker."

Blitzkrieg said:

"I think i know why the petrol prices are so high."

KUMERZ said:

"Going to refill direct from its supplier...no middle man!"

Apartment’s basement parking in Umdloti filled with sand due to KZN floods, SA sees job opportunities

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a man shared a clip on TikTok that showed an apartment in Umdloti, Durban with a parking lot that was completely overrun with sand. The parking lot is in the basement of the building where the floods that hit the province ran through.

The video also showed a car that was parked in the basement, almost fully buried in the sand with only parts of it showing. This gave people an indication of how much sand there was in the basement.

Many peeps on TikTok saw job and business opportunities, from people asking if they could remove the sand to those wishing they could buy it so that they can resell it. Others sympathised with those affected, not only the building's tenants but the general KZN population.

Source: Briefly News