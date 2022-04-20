Blac Chyna has reportedly alleged that Kris Jenner called her "stupid" and "ghetto" when she met E! Network's producers and executives

The stunner filed the lawsuit after the Kardashian family apparently asked the producers of her show Rob & Chyna to cancel it

Through her lawyer, Blac Chyna also accused the granny of her daughter of telling the executives and producers of the channel to "ditch the b*tch"

Blac Chyna has alleged that Kris Jenner called her "stupid" and "ghetto". In court documents, the stunner's lawyer made various claims about how the Kardashians wanted her reality show to be cancelled.

Blac Chyna claimed Kris Jenner called her “stupid” & “ghetto”. Image: @blacchyna, @krisjenner

Source: Instagram

Blac Chyna accused the popular reality TV stars of influencing E! to pull the plug on her reality show, Rob & Chyna. She filed the lawsuit a couple of years back, according to reports.

The Shade Room reports that Blac Chyna's attorney claimed that Kris Jenner apparently told E! Network management that the stunner beat her son, Rob, in the face back when they were still romantically involved.

The lawyer went on to allege that Kris Jenner also referred to his client as "stupid" and "ghetto", adding that they must "ditch the b*tch".

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the arguments made by Chyna's lawyer during the court proceedings.

leah.savino said:

"I believe it."

merrickleejr commented:

"That’s all she said after all you put her son through? Next topic."

jess_thegotogirl wrote:

"I hope they got proof and good proof. I want Chyna to win this lawsuit."

briaamanii said:

"Sad how Dream is the one suffering from all of this."

icytwan commented:

"This is the real show, lol."

kelsieelina wrote:

"That girl destroyed the house she rented from Kylie because of a fight she had with Rob… like I said… relationships are messier than friendships… but no you're right. Go off."

capricornbaby87 added:

"I don’t think she’d call her that, doesn’t strike me as the type."

Kim, Khloé, Kris and Kylie Jenner on witness list in Blac Chyna trial against the Kardashians

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Blac Chyna is coming for the Kardashians. At the time, the stunner was preparing for her trial against the popular Kardashian-Jenner family on 15 April.

Blac, real name Angela White, filed the lawsuit against the reality TV stars back in 2017. She accused them of influencing E! to pull the plug on her reality show, Rob & Chyna.

Blac Chyna, 33, was the main cast member in the show together with one of her baby daddies, Rob Kardashian. They share a four-year-old daughter named Dream. People reports that Kris Jenner and her boo, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Khloé and Kylie Jenner are on the list of witnesses the publication is in possession of.

