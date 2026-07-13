Fans of celebrated actor Sam Neill were left in a state of mourning after he passed away suddenly, surrounded by his family

The Jurassic Park legend had previously battled stage-three non-Hodgkin lymphoma, but was later declared cancer-free

Tributes poured in from fans and fellow actors across the world following the shocking news of his death

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'Jurassic Park' actor Sam Neill sadly passed away. Image: Murray Close/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Beloved actor Sam Neill died at the age of 78 on Monday, 13 July 2026, leaving fans and peers across the globe in shock. His family confirmed the news in a statement on his social media pages, describing the circumstances as "sudden and unexpected," adding that he "passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life."

Neill was best known for playing Dr Alan Grant in the 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park and had been open about his health battles in recent years. In a 2023 memoir, he disclosed that he was "possibly dying" after receiving a stage-three non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis. While the cancer later went into remission, he acknowledged that monthly chemotherapy would be a permanent fixture in his life.

Sam Neill's final health battle

In April 2026, the situation grew more complicated when his chemotherapy stopped producing results. Neill enrolled in an Australian clinical trial and underwent CAR T-cell therapy, a genetic treatment designed to reprogram his immune system to fight the cancer. The news that followed was remarkable: he declared himself cancer-free, crediting the pioneering therapy for his recovery.

His family's statement reflected the cruel irony of his passing,

"The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free."

At the time of his death, he was receiving care at St Vincent's Private Hospital in Sydney, with his family expressing gratitude to the medical team for their "incredible care."

In 2020, Briefly News reported on actor Irrfan Khan's tragic death at 53-years-old. Khan starred in the 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World, the fourth instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Read the statement from Sam Neill's family below.

Tributes pour in for Sam Neill

Word of Neill's passing spread quickly, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow entertainers around the world.

rhysiedarby wrote:

"Rest in peace, surrounded by love from all who knew you, close and afar. A truly great human, a legend and an inspiration to all, even beyond the art world. We will always love you, Sam."

magda_szubanski paid tribute:

"I'm so, so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you all. This is totally devastating and shocking. Sam was a one-off: such a gent, a class act and what an amazing legacy he leaves. I'm heartbroken. All my love, Magda."

dinogirl.lisaseline shared:

"Sam Neill, aside from being my favourite actor from the Jurassic Park films, was one of the few actors whose videos I actively followed on social media. He seemed like an incredibly kind and down-to-earth person who loved animals and nature. He was recently declared cancer-free. Now the whole world will miss you. RIP, Sam Neill. Thank you for everything."

russellhoward posted:

"Heartbreaking news. An absolutely wonderful human being who will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, Sam."

Tributes poured in for Sam Neill. Image: John Nacion/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News