Cassper Nyovest took to X to share a tribute mourning the passing of South African Rugby player, Luqobo Bibo

The South African rapper expressed deep grief over the loss in an emotional post that moved fans

Mzansi rallied around Cassper as news of Luqobo Bibo's death spread across social media

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Cassper Nyovest shared a tribute to Luqobo. Photos: @casspernyovest, @Culturecollecter

Source: Facebook

South African rap heavyweight Cassper Nyovest has broken his silence on the passing of Luqobo Bibo, sharing a tribute on X that left fans equally shaken.

The Root of All Evil hitmaker took to social media to publicly mourn Luqobo Bibo, whose death has sent ripples through the South African entertainment and cultural community.

Cassper's post reflected the kind of raw, personal grief that only comes with losing someone truly close, and his words resonated deeply with followers who have watched him wear his heart on his sleeve throughout his career.

Cassper's tribute was brief but hit hard, capturing the weight of the loss without needing many words.

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“The news of that “Felicia” kid also mad sad man. Death not be proud. He was such a vibe. Condolences to his family.”

See Cassper's tribute post on X here.

Public reactions to Cassper's post about Luqobo

The news of Luqobo's death spread across timelines, with many South Africans joining Cassper in mourning Luqobo Bibo and offering their condolences to those affected by the loss.

@ImiCulate:

“His name is Luqobo Bibo Makwedini, I am so heartbroken 😢”

@casspernyovest replied:

“Yeah, only learned about his name now. I just remember seeing the video, and it was mad cool. Didn't even know he played rugby and that he was actually a bright talent. Great loss.”

@XolileXaba:

“So tragic, his life was right at the beginning.”

@Letha13579:

“We have lost a hero.”

Cassper Nyovest and Luqobo Bibo. Photos: Oupa Bopape, @Culturecollecter

Source: UGC

President Ramaphosa on Luqobo's death

Briefly News also highlighted facts about President Cyril Ramaphosa, who expressed his condolences to the family of Luqobo.

The loss of Makwedini at such a young age not only impacts the family but also leaves a void in the sports community, as both had bright futures ahead of them. Ramaphosa's remarks underscore the profound sense of national mourning felt during this pivotal time in South African sports.

Source: Briefly News