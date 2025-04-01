Trevor Gumbi is billed to perform at the Kings and Queens of Comedy show on Saturday 5 April alongside a number of top South African comedians

In an interview, Gumbi shared that he is working on a set that will cater to a diverse audience

In a lighthearted moment, Gumbi shared that he is already preparing for the show much to his wife's annoyance

Trevor Gumbi promises unforgettable 'Kings and Queens of Comedy' set. Image: trevorgumbi

Source: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for renowned comedian Trevor Gumbi who just bagged a new gig. Trevor Gumbi is billed to headline the Kings and Queens of Comedy.

Trevor Gumbi headlines Kings and Queens of Comedy

Gumbi will share the stage with some of South Africa’s finest comedians on Saturday 5 April at Emperors Palace, Ekurhuleni. The Kings and Queens of Comedy will feature performances from Darren Maule, Darren “Wackhead” Simpson, Chris Forrest, Joey Rasdien and Alfred Adriaan.

In an interview with TshisaLive, Trevor Gumbi gave a sneak peek into his set for the Kings and Queens of Comedy. He shared that he is preparing a set that will leave seasoned comedy fans and newcomers in stitches.

Trevor Gumbi promises his best

In his usual wit, Trevor Gumbi shared that he has already marked Saturday in his diary and will be sleeping with his outfit, neatly folded on top of his bed, much to his wife’s chagrin. Gumbi said:

“I’ve already decided I will give it my all. If I can’t promise myself that, then I don’t do it. So, this is an important mark on my diary and I’ve already got my clothes laid out on my bed — my wife says we can’t sleep like this for the next five nights but I’m standing by this!”

Trevor Gumbi and wife celebrate anniversary

In 2023, Trevor Gumbi and his wife Nande marked three years of marital bliss. The multi-talented comedian penned a sweet post to celebrate the milestone.

As part of his touching tribute to his wife on their 3 year wedding anniversary, Gumbi posted a cute picture of their beautiful wedding rings and a video of him dancing with his partner.

Trevor Gumbi announced as ‘Kings and Queens of Comedy' headliner. Image: trevorgumbi

Source: Instagram

The A Wesley South African Christmas actor always raves about his beautiful wife and his family in social media posts.

Gumbi left South Africans emotional after sharing that his Nande would be discharged from hospital after spending a few days battling an undisclosed illness.

The comedian had taken to Instagram to announce that his wife was unwell and had been admitted to an undisclosed hospital in multiple emotional posts.

Days later, the star announced in a lighthearted caption his wife would be coming home, leaving Mzansi feeling all sorts of emotions.

Trevor Gumbi lands hosting gig

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Gumbi landed a gig on the third season of Mzansi Magic's debt-collecting reality show called Wangi Kolota.

The show returned to screens on Sunday, 18 August 2024 with Trevor Gumbi as its new host. The comedian and TV personality revealed that the show was nothing like he had anticipated.

Source: Briefly News