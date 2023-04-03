Trevor Gumbi recently marked three years of marital bliss with his wife, and he shared a sweet post to celebrate the milestone

The popular comedian posted a cute picture of their beautiful wedding rings and a video of him dancing with his partner

Gumbi always raves about his beautiful wife and his family in social media posts

Trevor Gumbi and his lovely wife recently celebrated a major milestone in their marriage.

Trevor Gumbi and his wife celebrated three years of marriage. Image: @trevorgumbi

Source: Instagram

The star is definitely head over heels in love with his stunning wife. If the posts on his Instagram timeline are anything to go by, they are a match made in heaven.

Trevor Gumbi marks 3 years of marriage with sweet post

According to TimesLIVE, the popular comedian shared a sweet post on his Instagram after reaching the milestone. Trevor Gumbi also showed his and his wife's beautiful wedding rings.

The other slide showed the pair goofing around during one of their workout sessions. He wrote:

"Our goofy asses made it to three years. Happy anniversary, Moonshine."

Trevor Gumbi's fans react to star's adorable anniversary post

Social media users flooded the actor's comments section with congratulatory messages. Some of Gumbi's friends and industry colleagues also congratulated him.

@mrsmome.m wrote:

"Happy anniversary."

@lerato_mvelase said:

"Congratulations."

@lunga_shabalala commented:

"Happy Anniversary ❤️"

@officialcyber noted:

"I hope you guys have a grand anniversary! ❤️"

@tumishomasha added:

"Congratulations, you guys."

