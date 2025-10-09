Is Cheryl Casone married? The anchor keeps her relationships private

Many fans wonder, "Is Cheryl Casone married?" She is not married and has never been married. However, the Fox Business anchor keeps her love life private despite her media spotlight as she prefers to focus on her career.

Cheryl in Hudson, WI, United States, on October 5, 2022 (L). Casone in New York, NY, United States, on November 14, 2024 (R). Photo: @Cheryl Casone on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

There are no public reports of Cheryl Casone's partner since she is not married as of 2025.

Cheryl was once rumoured to be romantically linked to Joshua Henn e, founder and owner of White Horse Strategies.

e, founder and owner of White Horse Strategies. The Fox Business News anchor keeps her dating life private despite her high-profile career.

despite her high-profile career. Casone has been working at Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network since 2006.

Cheryl Casone's profile summary

Full name Cheryl Cecile Casone Gender Female Date of birth July 18, 1970 Age 55 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Clearwater, Florida, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 58 kg (approx) Relationship status Single Education Thunderbird High School, Northern Arizona University Profession TV personality Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Is Cheryl Casone married?

The renowned TV presenter is unmarried, and there are no reports of Cheryl Casone's husband. However, she keeps her romantic life under wraps, probably focusing on her career.

Cheryl Casone on May 12, 2022. Photo: @Cheryl Casone on Facebook (modified by author)

About Cheryl Casone and Joshua Henne's dating rumours

In 2010, Cheryl was rumoured to be in a relationship with Joshua Henne. According to his LinkedIn profile, Joshua is the owner and founder of White Horse Strategies, a communications and political consulting firm.

Although the duo has never addressed the allegations, the rumours sparked when Joshua shared a tweet with a caption that suggested a dinner date. He wrote,

Thanks @cherylcasone for what's shaping up to be a great dinner at #dahlialounge

Joshua Henne on August 24, 2024 (L). Cheryl Casone in Miami on January 30, 2020 (R). Photo: @JoshuaHenne, @cherylcasone on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

A look at Cheryl Casone's career

Cheryl Casone is a reporter, correspondent, and anchor for Fox Business Network (FBN) and Fox News Channel (FNC). She provides weekly job reports and is a financial news contributor on these networks.

Additionally, she hosts American Dream Home on FOX Nation and Mornings with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business. Some of the other companies she has worked for include:

Before joining Fox News Channel in November 2006, Casone worked for CNN as a freelance business correspondent, primarily reporting from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

She worked for CBS Newspath as a general assignment reporter.

In June 2004, Cheryl joined MSNBC as an overnight and early morning news anchor.

Cheryl also worked as a business and general assignment reporter and business show anchor at KRON-TV in San Francisco.

She began her broadcast career at CNX Media on the nationally syndicated program Travel Update.

Cheryl in New York, NY, United States, on May 20, 2022 (L). Casone on October 23, 2014 (R). Photo: @Cheryl Casone on Facebook (modified by author)

Exploring Cheryl Casone's age and early life

Cheryl, whose full name is Cheryl Cecile Casone, 55 years old as of 2025, was born in Clearwater, Florida, United States, on July 18, 1970. She holds American nationality and belongs to the White ethnicity. Her father worked as a government engineering consultant.

Cheryl attended Thunderbird High School and later enrolled at Northern Arizona University. She graduated in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science in Communications with a minor in Advertising. After graduating, she worked with Southwest Airlines for 5 years.

Trivia

Cheryl lived in Ohio, Sweden, Dallas, and Phoenix as a child.

She is a cat lover.

Casone has authored a book, The Comeback: How Today's Moms Reenter the Workplace Successfully.

Her net worth is estimated at $1 million.

Final word

This article answers the many searches of "Is Cheryl Casone married?" While she is reportedly single and never walked down the aisle, the Fox News anchor was once linked to Joshua Henne. They never addressed the relationship rumours.

