A viral video from The Feed CPT raised questions about whether feeding birds in Cape Town could get residents into legal trouble

The clip featured bird-feeding footage alongside courtroom imagery, suggesting enforcement consequences for a seemingly harmless habit

South Africans online were divided, with many finding the idea of fining bird feeders absurd

A yellowhammer is clinging to a tree branch. Photo: Silas Stein/dpa

Source: Getty Images

A video from South African media outlet The Feed CPT has sparked a lively debate online after raising the question many Cape Town residents never thought to ask: is feeding birds in your garden actually legal?

The clip, delivered in a punchy explainer format, featured a young woman speaking directly to camera against footage of birds at feeders, pigeons on pavements and a courtroom gavel. The message was clear enough to get people talking: the everyday act of tossing seed or bread to birds could, under certain municipal bylaws, carry legal consequences.

What the fuss is about

Cape Town's municipal bylaws include provisions around feeding urban wildlife, particularly pigeons, which are considered a pest species in many parts of the city. Feeding them in public spaces can attract large flocks, create sanitation issues and lead to complaints from neighbours or local authorities. While a backyard garden is one thing, feeding birds in public areas is where residents may find themselves on the wrong side of the rules.

The video posted by The Feed Page did not appear to target a specific incident but rather explained the regulatory landscape in a way that clearly caught many viewers off guard.

Capetonians react to the bird law

The comment section was anything but quiet. Many residents found the very idea of policing bird feeding deeply frustrating.

Johan Willemse said:

"The biggest pest could be the neighbour"

Simon Fransisco wrote:

"What do you do when you visit the gardens in Cape Town. Do you also fine the peanut seller and the overseas foreigners and the locals that feed the pigeons and squirrels? Next you need a fishing permit to go to Ocean Basket for lunch."

Steve Steve added:

"Judge a country on how it treats its animals"

Grant Jnr Kruger reacted:

"Ag geez man, imagine moaning about birds in the garden."

Abigail Sharon-rosé Andreas shared:

"Not my mom throwing rice every morning in our back yard…for the birds. 😂😂😂"

Watch the Facebook reel below:

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Source: Briefly News