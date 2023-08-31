A woman’s home looked so beautiful that she and TikTokkers joked that it was a hotel

The woman had previously shared her empty yet newly-built mansion, and her recent video updated her followers

Netizens declared that she won the challenge and hinted at a possible visit

Netizens awarded the homeowner house of the year. Image: @nqobileandpercymseleku

Source: TikTok

A KwaZulu-Natal woman celebrated a colossal win after furnishing her beautiful mansion.

The mansion, which now looks like a hotel, has tongues wagging and netizens declaring her the winner of the hotel-home challenge, wondering if they could score a visit.

Woman's KZN mansion goes viral on TikTok

@nqobileandpercymseleku posted her home on her TikTok account. The video went viral and was viewed by 50.8K TikTokkers. The video shows her stunning home. The first thing the video shows is a black piano. The second piece of furniture is a beautiful dining table. The video then takes the viewer through the stunning kitchen and her living room, where she watches a sermon. She also has a jacuzzi.

The lovely homeowner was recently trending on TikTok after building her house. She and her husband shared that they had to wait a year before buying furniture.

Watch the video here:

Netizens invite themselves over to her house

Netizens loved the home so much that they waxed lyrically about its majesty.

Nozipho Sibiya asked:

“Is your house open for bookings?”

Thuthu loved it.

“Your home is so exquisite.”

Nnukuirenemachech gave the house an award.

“We found the winner of the challenge.”

Mulalo Gadisi said:

“The dining table and chairs. Wow.”

Rializah exclaimed:

“Here is the winner of this challenge. Challenge closed.”

Nqaba added:

“It’s giving boutique hotel. Such a beautiful home.”

Makgotso Shima added:

“Jesus, this is beautiful. I tap on your blessings, Mommy.”

Pheladi:

“Well done. This is beautiful.”

Mannawithkhanyi remarked:

“Bona, sesi. One day is one day.”

MantshangaseG gave props.

“Case closed! Finish and klaar. We have our winner.”

Blissfulafrica stanned.

“So inspired. What a beautiful home.”

Ndlovukazi laNjoms umaNjomane:

“It just got real. Beautiful home.”

Mahle Nzama wanted to visit.

“Can I please book for a week?”

Sbongilefuze361 also commented.

“You have a beautiful house, sis.”

Man flaunts rural village mansion

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man flaunted his beautiful mansion online.

The gent shared a video of his newly-built mansion, which he built in the rurals.

Netizens congratulated him and remarked on how wonderful it was.

