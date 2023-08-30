A woman from the Western Cape caught her daughter playing with her makeup in a trending video

The bundle of joy finished her mom's foundation on her face and had some on her hands too

Netizens shared her pain and shared how their joyful children depleted their cosmetic stock in the name of fun

A woman almost threw a fit after finding all her foundation on her child's face. Image: @sangedlayedwa80

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town woman's daughter finished her foundation by putting all of it on her face.

The woman was so shocked that she jokingly said she would call the cops on the little girl.

Little girl puts foundation on her face in TikTok video

@sangedlayedwa80's hilarious TikTok video trended mainly for the little girl looking browner than the earth. The bundle of joy is caught in the video with foundation all over her face and hands. The child applied it so generously that it appeared like she had mud on her face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The mother hilariously grills and interrogates her, asking her how she got the makeup on her face. She even asks the girl to stick her tongue out to see if she didn't eat the makeup. Watch the video here:

Women comment about similar experiences

More than 370 netizens shared their thoughts about the video. They also shared their experiences and sympathised with the woman.

Thabiso_Jele could only speculate how much she spent.

“Thar time, you paid R700 for the foundation.”

Dipuo.Za had a similar experience.

“My daughter once humbled me with Estée Lauder.”

Bridget McRoyal was laughing.

“It’s the tongue out for me.”

Caroli gave her a crown.

“Make-up artist of the year.”

Mihloti Dodo Nkomati saw talent.

“Future beauty artist.”

Bo.itumelo_m was in disbelief.

“Not with foundation! Vaseline and hair food are forgivable, but foundation? Back to dender!”

Titan.girl remarked:

“She just did the Y2K Nollywood challenge.”

Kagiiii was once traumatised as a child.

“I remember when I was young, my aunty scared me by saying she’d call the cops, and I’ve since been afraid of the cops.”

Hazelngokoana was dead.

“I never laughed so hard.”

Theresa from MINI & BMW Menlyn recognised talent when she saw it.

“Baby girl got flawless coverage. Leave us alone to give birth, don’t be jealous.”

Daisy_Love wrote:

“Zama Zama after two weeks of being underground. That foundation looks expensive.”

Children play with white paint on their faces

Briefly News wrote a related story about two kids who were busted playing with white paint in the house.

The video had South Africans in stitches and trended on TikTok, with almost 500K likes and over 24K comments.

Netizens were speechless and pointed out that such videos are why they do not have children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News