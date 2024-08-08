A woman shared bittersweet news of qualifying for a home loan, but she had not made plans for furniture

The lady hopelessly roamed around an empty house and started overthinking her situation of not giving her interior any exciting life yet

Mzansi consoled the woman and reassured her, "Rome wasn't built in a day".

A Mzansi woman residing in Johannesburg shared the news of getting approved for a home loan, but her downfall was not budgeting for furniture.

A new homeowner showed off an empty house tour and stressed about furniture. Image: @ssruthss

Source: TikTok

The thought of living in an empty home troubled her as she slept on her stunning wooden floor.

Woman buys dream home and gives empty house tour

A woman on TikTok showed off her stunning new home. The mansion had neutral tones with high ceilings and a dreamy staircase.

The new homeowner also showed off a bit of her grassy yard as she sat on a stoep to reflect on her decisions. The lady was so focused on getting approved for a home loan that she forgot to budget for furniture.

Without furniture, she gave her followers an empty house tour where she seemed underwhelmed by her decisions. She shared the clip with the caption:

"When you qualified for the home loan but made no plans for the furniture. New home. Please check on your homeowner friends. We are going through something."

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers react to woman without furniture in home

Mzansi understood the new homeowner's situation and consoled her. Her biggest concern was living in an empty home, but netizens understand the struggle:

@Ron House console the homeowner:

"Even if you sleep on an inflatable mattress, as long as it’s your own home."

@Thando Ndlovu342 told the woman to stay patient:

"I got my first home in 2019. My home just got fully furnished now in July 2024, baby steps."

@user550892 reminded the lady:

"Congratulations hun enjoy remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

@Desley🪺 would love to stress about furniture:

"The type of problems I'll be happy to have, congratulations."

Source: Briefly News