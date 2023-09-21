This Mzansi woman shared how she turned her small back garden into an amazing veggie patch

@edzy_san shared her garden transformation journey in an informative TikTok video

People loved seeing the amazing work that she and her hubby did and shared their love for gardening

One Venda woman has stepped up to show South Africa—and the world—a green and sustainable way to grow veggies in the smallest of spaces.

A lady shared her garden transformation journey in an informative TikTok video. Image: TikTok / @edzy_san

Source: TikTok

With sustainability becoming a pressing issue, videos like this gain a lot of attention, teaching people invaluable tools. Everyone loves a little back garden veggie growing video!

Venda woman shows small garden vegetable production

Meet @edzy_san, your new gardening guru! This amazing lady shared how she turned her small garden into an abundantly giving veggie patch.

In her charming video, Edzy takes us on a journey of garden transformation that's nothing short of inspiring. She magically brings forth lush spinach and juicy tomatoes from a small, nondescript patch of earth. It's like watching Mother Nature herself lend a hand!

Take a look:

Mzansi is here for subsistence home farming

Farming can be done in the burbs and city, too, and Mzansi people are all for it. The comment section was filled with excited green fingers.

Read some of the comments:

D' Sue shared:

“We survive with the backyard garden, I produced lots of butternuts, spinach and peppers.”

Summer loved the video:

“Not only did I learn about gardening but also that if spouses share the same vision, it yields best results. Love it❤️❤️❤️”

mphomotlhoki311 clapped:

“The kind of content that I love. This is beautiful.”

monyadiweM loves gardening:

“Gardeners are the happiest that is very therapeutic I also have a kitchen garden ”

MpumeRom5v17 dropped facts:

“Amazing, and this is healthier than the vegetables we buy because they are organic.”

Future farmer, 11-year-old boy stuns Mzansi with veggie garden

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lesego Lee Aries Mogale shared a post on Facebook in the #ImStaying group in which she explains that at the age of 11, he has a green thumb and has grown an impressive vegetable garden.

She believes that her son will be a farmer in the future. The pictures show her son standing proudly in front of his garden.

" My 11-year-old son has his very own vegetable garden, he planted mealies, butternut and beansladies and gents we have a future farmer on our hands and for that, I am staying..."

Source: Briefly News