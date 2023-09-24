A lovely woman in the Eastern Cape has impressed people with her beautiful one-roomed home

Despite the place being smaller, it looked gorgeous and well-decorated, with the interiors beautiful and homely

Many social media users who came across the post left kind remarks about the fab space online

A pretty lady in the Eastern Cape has posted photos of her one-roomed crib on social media.

Lucy Mafaku Ziqhelekazi Pindani in the Eastern Cape has a lovely one-room. Image: Lucy Mafaku Ziqhelekazi Pindani.

Source: Facebook

Even though the space was humble, the interiors looked lovely, with the entire space well-organised and neat. The furnishings also matched each other, giving the home a classy aesthetic.

Eastern Cape lady posts photos of her home online

shared the images on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ Facebook group.

Here is a picture of the kitchen area within the space:

People love lady’s stunning one-room and compliment place

Facebook users left many remarks about the space. Most people loved the home, with others suggesting areas of improvement.

Here are some of the top Facebook reactions:

Sesethu Bongoza asked:

"Where did you buy your mirror?"

Anelisa Nomisto Ntintili wrote:

"Well organised. Please watch DIY projects on headboards. I saw this other one made with pool noodles."

Mpumelelo Valencia Mokoena said:

"So beautiful. Where did you get the round table?"

Khalida Rahman made a suggestion:

"Very nice but try to hide the shoe rack. It does not look nice in bed. There are a lot of smart options for a covered shoe rack."

Nomsa Gaula shared

"Wow, your place is beautiful and well-organised. I love everything about. It is neat too."

Ma Amyra Gamue Chawandiza added:

"Oh my goodness, I am inspired. I want my room to be this nice as well."

Mamonare Rachel Matjie commented:

"Beautiful. Where did you buy the bedding?"

