A young woman has amazed everyone with her stylish and cosy mini home, which showcases her making small spaces feel big and comfortable

People love how she has made her bedroom, kitchen, and living room all look great with the little she has at just 22 years old

Speaking to Briefly News, Elite Finds Interior founder Christine Mgiba says the key to small places is to focus on functionality and avoid clutter

A young woman from Pretoria flexed what she had achieved at just 22 years old. Images: De Dee Dimamas

A 22-year-old woman from Pretoria has captured the admiration of Mzansi residents with her unique approach to minimalistic living.

Young woman flexes mini-home

De Dee Dimamas, a self-proclaimed design enthusiast, has transformed her compact living space into a haven of comfort and style, proving that size doesn't always matter when creating a beautiful home. Undeterred by the limited space, she saw it as a canvas for her interior design aspirations.

Using a blend of furniture, clever space-saving solutions, and her eye for aesthetics, she has created a cosy home for herself. Sharing her photos on the Facebook group Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen, her mini home has garnered a significant following.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Elite Finds Interior founder Christine Mgiba spoke on decorating smaller spaces and says:

"When you are decorating smaller spaces its all about functionality and avoiding clutter. The more open your spaces are the bigger it will look."

Here are the photos:

Mzansi praises young trailblazer

Her knack for blending functionality with aesthetics has resonated with Mzansi residents, inspiring many to embrace minimalistic living and get creative with their living spaces.

People flocked to the comment section to praise the young woman:

@Naume Zhou joked:

"Noo need to tell us the age."

@Nomkhosi Kubayi praised:

"Love this!"

@Lerato Sokane Mabony applauded:

"Very nice."

@Angeliq Jonas said:

"Very impressive!"

@Prudence Sikhosana commented:

"De Dee Dimamas telling us yr age motivates the youth dea thats awesome keep on."

