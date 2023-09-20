A Mzansi woman's TikTok video is sparking inspiration online as she proudly showcases her lavishly decorated home

Her video of each room in her house radiates elegance, featuring exquisite furniture and stylish decor

Speaking to Briefly News, Christine Mgiba, the founder of Elite Finds Interiors, emphasises that in interior decorating, opting for lighter colours creates an illusion of more spaciousness

A woman from South Africa shared a video of her amazing interior decorating skills. Images: @lingerthangs

Source: TikTok

A woman from Mzansi has taken TikTok by storm, showcasing her impeccably decorated house.

Woman flexes decor skills

With a keen eye for style and an appreciation for luxury, TikTok user @lingerthangs has captivated the online community. The video of her home reveals a symphony of elegance and creativity.

In the video, each room is adorned with exquisite decor, from fancy furniture to tasteful artworks, and the finest details have been considered. Her house is a testament to her refined taste and a showcase of her passion for interior design.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Christine Mgiba, the founder of Elite Finds Interiors, shared some tips and said:

"The colour of your furniture is determined by your walls, lighter colours creates an illusion that your living area has more space."

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise woman's chic space

People throughout Mzansi have been quick to express their admiration and inspiration of her house that has been decorated with such finesse. Many are commending her for her dedication to creating a home thly reflects hal styandlso exudes comfort and warmth.

Peeps shared their comments on her house:

@mpumiey applauded:

"We can all agree ukuthi kuhle Mona phansi."

@Lebo Molale Molelekoa praised:

"Beautiful and expensive taste love it."

@KennaYena said:

"Your home is beautiful."

@nthaby tau shared:

"Never stop saying congratulations, nice outside and inside wow."

@Phelo commented:

"Yoh I see sandton sana yoh."

@nokuthulakhumalo288 praised:

"This is so beautiful dear."

