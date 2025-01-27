It appears Mr Moloto recently tied the knot, and visuals of the celebrations are circulation on social media

The founder of the Limpopo Anti-Drugs, Gangsterism, and Crime is seen in high spirits with the lovely bride

South Africans online gushed over the heartwarming snaps and videos and sent him lots of well-wishes

Mr Moloto's wedding created a buzz on social media. Image: Moloto Ladgac/Facebook and Stock photo/Getty

Source: UGC

Who knew the anti-drug crusader had such smooth moves? Mr Moloto, the man behind Limpopo Anti-Drugs, Gangsterism, and Crime (LADGAC) is seemingly off the market.

Beautiful wedding party documented

Philly Moloto AKA Mr Moloto's big day was a hot topic on the socials. From the epic outdoor ceremony to cosy moments with the lovely bride, it was a party to remember.

Known for his viral clips of fetching drug addicts and escorting them to rehab, Mr Moloto's softer side was captured.

People dancing at the wedding reception. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Wedding video gains traction

One of the wedding videos was uploaded to the TikTok account @queenb_40plus and got over 320,000 views.

See the TikTok post video below:

Hundreds of fans in the comments section are cheering him on as he starts this new chapter.

See some reactions below:

@mbalibloomsflorist joked:

"This lady must make sure that the pillow cases are changed 3 or 4 times a week. 😫"

@ASM stated:

"Lol. Nyaopes were stress free after realising he will be off."

@mphoms07 commented:

"Our boy Mr Moloto! 🥰😁 Congratulations to him."

@BoitumeloLovedelia mentioned:

"This is beautiful good people. Our makoti better wash pillows every weekend. 💃💃"

@barrmothokemilano mentioned:

"Mr Moloto o tshwere le super."

@Lesh201285 posted:

"Congratulations Mr Moloto!! u got yourself a beautiful wife right there. 😍👌"

@AmoChar wrote:

"Ntate of the nation. Congratulations Mr Moloto. 🥰🥰🥰"

@mamaoratilemzet added:

"May God almighty purify, strengthen and continue giving wisdom even in your marriage Mr Moloto. Peace be unto your family. First lady looking beautiful."

Other viral wedding videos

Briefly News reported that a beautiful makoti recently wowed netizens with visuals of her unique wedding gown.

reported that a beautiful makoti recently wowed netizens with visuals of her unique wedding gown. South Africans on social media celebrated a multiracial couple who shared a video of their stunning wedding.

Netizens swooned over an elderly couple who were captured signing their marriage certificate at Home Affairs.

Source: Briefly News