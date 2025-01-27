Global site navigation

“Congratulations to Him”: South Africans Hyped Over Mr Moloto’s Alleged Wedding
People

by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • It appears Mr Moloto recently tied the knot, and visuals of the celebrations are circulation on social media
  • The founder of the Limpopo Anti-Drugs, Gangsterism, and Crime is seen in high spirits with the lovely bride
  • South Africans online gushed over the heartwarming snaps and videos and sent him lots of well-wishes

Mr Moloto was snapped and stock photo of couple getting married
Mr Moloto's wedding created a buzz on social media. Image: Moloto Ladgac/Facebook and Stock photo/Getty
Source: UGC

Who knew the anti-drug crusader had such smooth moves? Mr Moloto, the man behind Limpopo Anti-Drugs, Gangsterism, and Crime (LADGAC) is seemingly off the market.

Beautiful wedding party documented

Philly Moloto AKA Mr Moloto's big day was a hot topic on the socials. From the epic outdoor ceremony to cosy moments with the lovely bride, it was a party to remember.

Known for his viral clips of fetching drug addicts and escorting them to rehab, Mr Moloto's softer side was captured.

A stock photo of wedding festivities
People dancing at the wedding reception. Image: Stock photo
Source: Getty Images

Wedding video gains traction

One of the wedding videos was uploaded to the TikTok account @queenb_40plus and got over 320,000 views.

See the TikTok post video below:

Hundreds of fans in the comments section are cheering him on as he starts this new chapter.

See some reactions below:

@mbalibloomsflorist joked:

"This lady must make sure that the pillow cases are changed 3 or 4 times a week. 😫"

@ASM stated:

"Lol. Nyaopes were stress free after realising he will be off."

@mphoms07 commented:

"Our boy Mr Moloto! 🥰😁 Congratulations to him."

@BoitumeloLovedelia mentioned:

"This is beautiful good people. Our makoti better wash pillows every weekend. 💃💃"

@barrmothokemilano mentioned:

"Mr Moloto o tshwere le super."

@Lesh201285 posted:

"Congratulations Mr Moloto!! u got yourself a beautiful wife right there. 😍👌"

@AmoChar wrote:

"Ntate of the nation. Congratulations Mr Moloto. 🥰🥰🥰"

@mamaoratilemzet added:

"May God almighty purify, strengthen and continue giving wisdom even in your marriage Mr Moloto. Peace be unto your family. First lady looking beautiful."

Other viral wedding videos

Source: Briefly News

