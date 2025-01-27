“Congratulations to Him”: South Africans Hyped Over Mr Moloto’s Alleged Wedding
- It appears Mr Moloto recently tied the knot, and visuals of the celebrations are circulation on social media
- The founder of the Limpopo Anti-Drugs, Gangsterism, and Crime is seen in high spirits with the lovely bride
- South Africans online gushed over the heartwarming snaps and videos and sent him lots of well-wishes
Who knew the anti-drug crusader had such smooth moves? Mr Moloto, the man behind Limpopo Anti-Drugs, Gangsterism, and Crime (LADGAC) is seemingly off the market.
Beautiful wedding party documented
Philly Moloto AKA Mr Moloto's big day was a hot topic on the socials. From the epic outdoor ceremony to cosy moments with the lovely bride, it was a party to remember.
Known for his viral clips of fetching drug addicts and escorting them to rehab, Mr Moloto's softer side was captured.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Wedding video gains traction
One of the wedding videos was uploaded to the TikTok account @queenb_40plus and got over 320,000 views.
See the TikTok post video below:
Hundreds of fans in the comments section are cheering him on as he starts this new chapter.
See some reactions below:
@mbalibloomsflorist joked:
"This lady must make sure that the pillow cases are changed 3 or 4 times a week. 😫"
@ASM stated:
"Lol. Nyaopes were stress free after realising he will be off."
@mphoms07 commented:
"Our boy Mr Moloto! 🥰😁 Congratulations to him."
@BoitumeloLovedelia mentioned:
"This is beautiful good people. Our makoti better wash pillows every weekend. 💃💃"
@barrmothokemilano mentioned:
"Mr Moloto o tshwere le super."
@Lesh201285 posted:
"Congratulations Mr Moloto!! u got yourself a beautiful wife right there. 😍👌"
@AmoChar wrote:
"Ntate of the nation. Congratulations Mr Moloto. 🥰🥰🥰"
@mamaoratilemzet added:
"May God almighty purify, strengthen and continue giving wisdom even in your marriage Mr Moloto. Peace be unto your family. First lady looking beautiful."
Other viral wedding videos
- Briefly News reported that a beautiful makoti recently wowed netizens with visuals of her unique wedding gown.
- South Africans on social media celebrated a multiracial couple who shared a video of their stunning wedding.
- Netizens swooned over an elderly couple who were captured signing their marriage certificate at Home Affairs.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za